Some City Hall offices will be open this coming Tuesday until 6 p.m. The extended hours are available at the City Clerk Office, Tax Collector/Licensing Office, Planning Office, and Zoning/Code Enforcement. The extended hours are offered on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Latest government contact directory available
The updated Know Your Government Officials directory, containing government official contact information, is now ready. The directory has everything from the mailing address and telephone number for the president to contact information about individual city councilors.
Copies of the directory are available at City Hall and most city departments, or online at https://www.laconianh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4669/Government-Directory-2020.
Abatement filing period underway
The filing period for property tax abatements is now open until March 1. This is the process by which taxpayers can dispute their final 2019 value. Abatement applications are available at the Assessor’s Office in City Hall, or they can be mailed by calling 603-527-1268.
The Assessor’s Office recommends property owners get a copy of their property record card to verify its accuracy and confirm if any changes have been made.
New dog license deadline April 30
The City Clerk’s Office is reminding dog owners that April is the deadline for having their pets licensed. The licensing fees are: Spayed/neutered, $6.50; unaltered, $9; senior (first dog for owners over 65 ), $2; replacement tag, $1; late charge $1 per month; fine for failing to register by April 30, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.