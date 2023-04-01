Minked In

One of the Squam Science Center's phones with the MinkedIn social media app installed. (Jon Depp/The Laconia Nightly Moon illustration)

HOLDERNESS — An experiment that was intended to last all year was cut short by the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, which said that the results of a test involving the use of a new social media application for animals showed clear and negative results.

The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, an educational center and home to a wide variety of animals native to New Hampshire, explained that the applications “MinkedIn” and “Tweeter” were part of an effort to enhance the lives of animals that are social by nature.

