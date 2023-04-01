HOLDERNESS — An experiment that was intended to last all year was cut short by the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, which said that the results of a test involving the use of a new social media application for animals showed clear and negative results.
The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, an educational center and home to a wide variety of animals native to New Hampshire, explained that the applications “MinkedIn” and “Tweeter” were part of an effort to enhance the lives of animals that are social by nature.
“Although the Science Center is a non-breeding facility, we wanted to make sure the animals could have social interactions if they chose,” said Iain MacLeod, executive director. “Our animal enrichment plan is designed to provide a stimulating environment for the animals with opportunities to engage in natural behaviors, and have control and choice in their environment. It satisfies the physical and physiological needs of the animals.”
Though great effort is made to provide environments within the animal enclosures that are both stimulating and representative of their natural habitats, the center could not provide contact with as many different animals as they might have in the wild. The applications were developed in an effort to replicate a more robust social network.
“MinkedIn was first developed for our minks but we quickly realized it would be beneficial to other species, too,” said MacLeod, noting that the young and naturally curious animals, such as otters and bobcats, adopted the devices quickly. So, too, did the two recently arrived mountain lion kits. “Other older animals, like our female bear, wanted nothing to do with and seemed confused by the technology.”
Though not universally accepted, the initial results seemed promising.
“At first it was a great tool for social interactions and sharing good news. The animals seemed to enjoy it and could limit their use of it. The only problem was that their sharp claws scratched their phone screens and those with less-dextrous thumbs were slower to respond to chats,” MacLeod said.
Soon, though, troubling patterns began to emerge.
“As MinkedIn grew, we started to see some negative changes. Animals became more isolated and didn’t want to interact with the outside environment. They almost seemed addicted to the feedback from it.”
MacLeod said the animals seemed to seek feedback of any sort, including negative. Also, although the intent of the application was for platonic relationships only, some animals began using the technology to attempt to woo a mate, though they were largely unsuccessful.
“Some animals made MinkedIn a hostile environment for others. They also started sharing misinformation about our staff, and inappropriate photos of themselves,” MacLeod said. “We made the choice to stop development MinkedIn and Tweeter, and let the animals get back to their natural behaviors in their natural world.”
