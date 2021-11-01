LACONIA — A social media post caused enough panic that most Laconia High Schoolers stayed home on Monday. While it was determined to be a non-credible threat, Police Chief Matt Canfield said charges would likely be brought once those responsible for the post are identified.
“Last night there was a post circulating, that said there was going to be a shooting at the high school today,” said Canfield. The post showed a picture of a phone with the message that said “if you go to laconia highschool don’t go tomorrow” and “a kid stated he was going to shoot up the school, we don’t know who it was yet but please share and inform your friends, no one should take the risk of going tomorrow even if it’s a joke”
Steve Tucker, superintendent of Laconia schools, said the image was shared by many within the school community over the weekend. Some of those shares were to his office, and on Monday morning he reached out to Laconia Police to investigate.
Shortly before the school day started, Tucker sent a message to families that he was aware of the threat, and that it had been determined not to be credible. Even so, there would be a heightened police presence at the school, and if parents decided to keep their children home, the absences would be excused.
About 60 percent of students chose to stay home, Tucker said.
“We confirmed that it was absolutely a hoax shortly before 9 o’clock,” Canfield said. If it was meant to be a joke, he wasn’t laughing.
The investigation found that the image used in the post originally contained a threat to a school in Louisiana, and that it had been altered to say “laconia highschool.”
“Certainly it shows the danger of sharing information on social media that is inaccurate or untrue,” Canfield said. “If the persons responsible for this post are found, there could be criminal charges for sure. It created a lot of fear in the community, and took a lot of our resources this morning that were diverted from other duties, that is certainly not acceptable.”
Canfield said charges could include criminal threatening or causing a public alarm.
