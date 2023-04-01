BELMONT — The state and country’s first ever marijuana dispensary and shooting range combo is coming this summer. Patrons can expect to lock, load and light up at Smokey’s Dispensary & Gun Range as early as July 1.
The upcoming establishment will feature a fully-stocked dispensary, smoking lounge and 10-lane shooting range.
Founder and owner Greg Darrow said he was inspired by the rise in popularity of axe-throwing bars in the Lakes Region.
“People love to drink, and people love to throw axes at stuff,” Darrow said, calling the axe and bar combination an "ingenious" business idea. “A lotta people love smoking weed, and I certainly know people in New Hampshire love guns, so why not combine the two?”
Attendees will have access to a wide array of pre-rolls, flower, smoking paraphernalia and firepower.
“We got gravity bongs, glass pipes, gas masks, you name it,” Darrow said. “We’ve also got quite an arsenal. We got all the classics. AR-15s, a few AKs, UZIs, shotguns, a Tommy gun, we even have a working .50 cal, but that one costs the big bucks.”
Despite his establishment granting stoned people access to weapons normally reserved for destroying vehicles, Darrow insists he’s all about safety.
“All of our weapons are carefully maintained by my cousin, Dave,” Darrow said. “And all the flower we sell is gonna be under 10% THC so you won’t be too cooked to safely handle the guns.”
Some lanes will feature digital projectors, where patrons can pick from a large host of animated targets, from wild elk to the undead.
“Sure, lots of people have thrown back a few brews and shot some cans in the woods, but how many can say they’ve ripped a fatty then emptied an AK into an animated zombie?” Darrow said. “Those are the types of unique experiences that Smokey’s offers.”
Marijuana is not currently legal in the Live Free or Die state, but that didn’t stop the young Floridian entrepreneur from pursuing his dream.
Darrow said he sprang into action and purchased the property the moment the Statehouse voted to legalize marijuana with “no regulations or limitations” earlier this month.
“Soon as I heard that last part, I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is happening!'” Darrow said. “I called my contractor and we went right to work.”
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a previous effort to legalize corporate marijuana sales last year, but Darrow remains undaunted.
“I’m not worried about that,” Darrow said. “I’ve actually invited the governor here to come try it for himself. I’ve got a special gold foil-wrapped joint and a .44 magnum revolver with his name on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.