BELMONT — The state and country’s first ever marijuana dispensary and shooting range combo is coming this summer. Patrons can expect to lock, load and light up at Smokey’s Dispensary & Gun Range as early as July 1.

The upcoming establishment will feature a fully-stocked dispensary, smoking lounge and 10-lane shooting range. 

