Plow

A city snowplow travels on Union Avenue during Monday's storm. Training a driver to operate this vehicle can cost around $5,000. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson.

“We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,” DeNutte said. “Somebody always brings in a crockpot of food so the guys have a warm meal when they come in for a break. They kind of work together as a family.”

