LACONIA — The Department of Public Works is struggling to hire enough snowplow drivers, but is managing to keep up with the demands of Monday’s blizzard, according to Brian DeNutte, the department’s general foreperson.
“We're managing to stay on top of it, the guys are really good,” DeNutte said. “Somebody always brings in a crockpot of food so the guys have a warm meal when they come in for a break. They kind of work together as a family.”
The family of plow drivers is a small one.
“There’s 14 of us doing sidewalk plows and plow drivers,” DeNutte said. “I’ve been here three years. They used to have a lot more guys, but over the years the departments have gotten a lot smaller trying to replace people.”
DeNutte credited COVID-19 with diminishing his workforce, along with the increased cost of training and hiring new drivers.
“We’re starting to build back up,” DeNutte said. “The CDL licenses are tough now. It’s a lot more stringent to get them. Now you have to go to school for it, so it’s a lot more expensive.”
Commercial driver licenses are a requirement of driving a snowplow.
DeNutte stated that the average cost for one of their drivers to get trained and certified to operate the class B plows is about $5,000.
“The schools tell me they're backlogged right now, so it could take up to a year to get into a school,” DeNutte explained.
The department has contracted with Lyman Construction for some of the labor in order to keep their drivers focused on the city roads.
Lyman Construction did not immediately return a call for comment.
The region is expecting yet another storm Wednesday night, so the plows will be out and about throughout the week. While the plows are on the road, DeNutte had a few pieces of advice for fellow motorists.
“The biggest thing is give us space and be patient,” DeNutte said. “We're going slow and trying to be careful. We're not in a rush, because we want to do a good, safe job.”
The Laconia Department of Public Works also added that trash collection is pushed back one day every day this week due to the weather. Trash collection will return to the normal schedule next week.
