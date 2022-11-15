TILTON — Emergency personnel from Tilton-Northfield, Franklin, Belmont, Laconia and Sanbornton responded to a small electrical fire at Winnisquam Regional Middle School on Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS, emergency responders traced the smoke to a large closet, but that was only the beginning of their search.
“It was in the ceiling. It was a ventilation duct,” explained Deputy Chief Sean Valovanie. “The air is supposed to go out of the building and instead it was coming in, so we knew something was wrong.”
First responders cut off power to the building, reducing the amount of smoke pouring in.
“We were able to stop the source of the smoke by shutting the power down, but then it’s more difficult to find what was on fire and causing the smoke,” Valovanie said. To find the origin, crews removed ceiling tiles in the girls locker room and the maintenance area so they could more easily trace the building’s ductwork.
“When we finally found it, it was the fan motor,” Valovanie said. “It had had a fire somehow, we’re not sure why, and caused all the smoke.”
Valovanie commended the school’s staff for quickly and safely evacuating the building. There were no injuries among the staff, students or emergency responders.
“A teacher found [the smoke], got the maintenance guy, he told the principal, and he pulled the fire alarm,” Valovanie said. “They got it before the smoke detectors even went on. They did not use the hallway that was affected by the smoke.”
In a press release, Valovanie wrote, “Tilton-Northfield Fire & EMS would like to commend WRMS Principal Chris Ennis and staff member Jon Allard in their quick response and evacuation of the students. Smoke from burning electrical equipment can be highly toxic. Their actions prevented any students from being in a hazardous environment.”
