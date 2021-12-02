The past two years have produced a lot of difficulties in the retail business, but that’s not stopping small businesses in the Lakes Region from doing well, The Studio of Laconia, Innisfree bookshop of Meredith and The Gilford Country Store all saw great “Small Business Saturdays,” the day after Black Friday.
Melissa McCarthy, owner of the Studio of Downtown Laconia, said of her Black Friday weekend, “It went great, we had a terrific amount of customers.” Though COVID remains a concern McCarthy said “I don’t have a corporate overlord which means flexibility.” Her staff still wears masks though her customers are not required to and McCarthy hopes that being a smaller business and buying from smaller suppliers she will be able to avoid the supply chain crisis. The Studio will be open everyday until Christmas. McCarthy says, “I’m looking forward to helping people find gifts for their people.”
Innisfree Bookshop’s Martha Hulsman also touted a nice, busy weekend for their store. Hulsman cited people buying early because of anticipated shortages. This poses a challenge for Innisfree, trying to ensure customer’s special orders get to them in a timely manner. This holiday season Hulsman said that she anticipates good foot traffic on Dec. 5 as the Mill Falls Marketplace holds an open house. The bookshop will continue to offer curbside and online orders while COVID remains a concern for some customers. Innisfree asks that customers remain patient with supply chain shortages.
The Gilford Country Store also boasted a busy Saturday. “We had an outstanding weekend,” said Kathy Tognacci, owner of the Country Store. Tognacci also said that the local community really came out to support the store this Small Business Saturday which holds 100 other local artisans and small vendors. The store kept the weekend interesting by hosting raffles to keep people coming in. “It’s something to do.” Tegacci commented. Tegacci also attributes her success this holiday season and those passed to her exclusive items like her “WinniOpoly” and “HikeOpoly” which she says are selling really well. “The longer we’re here the more people know about us” Tegacci said, “This year’s better than last year because we have something new.” Tegacci continues to be optimistic about this holiday season as she gets ready for her winter season. “We have different crews for every season.” She said, citing Gunstock, the lakes and the leaves as different driving factors for different tourism, so the store changes a lot. The only difficulties that the Country Store is facing right now are supply shortages, “It’s hard to keep our apparel stocked in different sizes because our vendors cannot get supplies to work with.” Tegacci said.
With different circumstances for and against Lakes Region small businesses it seems as though these three are here to stay.
