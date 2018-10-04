WOLFEBORO — A Moultonborough resident was charged with drunk driving Tuesday after police were called to a local convenience store to check on a woman asleep in a vehicle.
Police identified the woman as Katherine Melanson, 32, of Moultonborough.
When Officer Eric LaRochelle arrived on the scene, he found the vehicle running and, after talking to Melanson, he concluded she “was showing signs of alcohol intoxication,” according to a police report released to the media.
After police Sgt. Guy Maloney arrived, officers arrested Melanson on a charge of DWI and transported her to the police department where she was released on a summons, pending her appearance in Third Circuit Court-District Division-Ossipee, scheduled for Oct. 24.
