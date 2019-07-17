MEREDITH — The Friends of Meredith Parks and Recreation will be bringing a portable 19-hole mini-golf course to Hesky Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, to help raise money for the Hart Family Memorial Skatepark.
The “Skate Birdie” event, arranged through Leaderboard Boston, will help to reach the $25,000 fundraising goal set by the Steinwachs Family Foundation, which pledged to match the donations. A GoFundMe page had raised $11,671 as of July 17.
The skateboard park, originally dedicated in memory of Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant co-founder Glenn Hart, is in disrepair and there is a plan to rebuild it to current specifications. Renamed the Hart Family Memorial Skatepark, it also honors the memory of Linda Hart-Buuck. Both Glenn and Linda were community leaders who also supported youth recreation.
Overall, the Friends have raised more than $180,000 of the $226,000 goal to complete the skateboard park.
Leaderboard of Boston offers golf-based fundraising, providing its portable mini-golf course to charities. Over the past 10 years, Leaderboard of Boston has raised more than $25 million.
The cost to play the course on Aug. 10 is $10 for adults, $5 for children.
For those who wish to donate through GoFundMe, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6s3qeo4.
