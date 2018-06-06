LACONIA — It will take only six votes for opponents to block a $600,000 revenue anticipation note that would provide the cash that Gunstock Mountain Resort is seeking to operate the county-owned recreation area between July and December.
The Belknap County Delegation will take up the Gunstock Area Commissioners’ request for authorization to borrow the money when it meets Friday, June 8, at 9 a.m. at the Belknap County Complex. A public hearing will precede the vote and a two-thirds majority will be required to approve the request.
The delegation currently has 17 members, so approval will require at least 12 votes, if all members are present.
At least two of the delegation members — Rep. Ray Howard (R-Alton) and Norm Silber (R-Gilford) — are predicting defeat for the revenue anticipation note. Both have called for the county to lease Gunstock to a private operator, rather than it continuing to be run by the Gunstock Area Commission.
Rep. Michael Sylvia (R-Belmont) says there appears to be strong support among the delegation for continuing to provide Gunstock with a line of credit for the summer and fall months, when it is paying startup costs for the upcoming ski season.
He says that, despite being a critic of having a government-owned recreation area, he thinks it would not be a good idea at this time to deny the money to Gunstock.
Sylvia said that he thinks the revenue anticipation note will pass, but he predicts failure for a proposed memorandum of understanding between the delegation and the Gunstock commission that also will be taken up on Friday.
The commission has proposed in the memorandum that Gunstock pay $175,000 a year, plus 3 percent of its net profits, to Belknap County.
There is a provision in the memorandum that links payment to the county with the delegation approving the borrowing request.
Rep. David Huot (D-Laconia) said that, if the delegation votes down the revenue anticipation vote, it would not make sense for the delegation to take up the memorandum of understanding because there would be no money to give to the county. If the borrowing request is approved, and the delegation decides to accept the Gunstock Area Commission’s offer of payments to the county, Huot says it would negate earlier action by the delegation regarding how much money Gunstock would pay.
The delegation voted, 8-7, in April to seek what many legislators believed would amount to a larger share of the revenues realized from Gunstock’s operations. The action invoked a provision of the 1959 legislation that established the Gunstock Area Commission as an independent body with control of the operations of the area. That legislation provides that, if required by the delegation, the commission will turn over to the county at the end of its fiscal year any funds on hand that are in excess of 25 percent of the average gross income of the preceding three years, provided the money is not required for the payment of outstanding bills or debt.
The commission has not yet made any public announcement of how much money, if any, the county would receive in a year in which Gunstock suffered a $470,000 loss.
Delegation Chairman Herb Vadney (R-Meredith) said that he tends to agree with Huot’s interpretation of the impact of the vote on the memorandum.
Rep. Silber, who introduced the resolution to invoke the 1959 law, disagreed. “The MOA is dead on arrival. I don’t agree with Huot’s interpretation. We’ll find out Friday who is right.”
