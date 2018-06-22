Like Christmas in June, strawberry season comes but once a year. Short but cherished, local strawberry fans celebrate the two or three weeks that the rich, juicy berries are available from local farms.
Those farmers see the crop as the first significant injection of revenue, and the unofficial start of their summer growing season.
Strawberries are a laborious fruit to grow, said Nathan Smith, who started Smith Farm Stand in Gilford in 1975. He’s been growing strawberries ever since – even though he stopped selling them eight years ago. These days, Smith keeps a few hundred plants to pick out of for family and friends.
“Strawberries were one of our major crops, we always put a huge emphasis on strawberries,” Smith said. The fruit allowed the farm to earn some money early in the growing season, and Smith said he always prided himself on producing a strawberry with exceptional flavor, while berries grown by larger commercial growers, such as those that sell to supermarket chains, might value a variety that will still look good a week after picking.
“I’ve tried quite a few (varieties),” Smith said. “Some taste better than others, you keep picking the best tasting ones.” Smith prefers the “Jewel” variety.
“If you pick them dead-ripe, which is what we do, they have a very short shelf life. Once you get them home you can keep them on your shelf or refrigerator for a day or two, but they won’t have that same appearance,” he said.
A short shelf life isn’t a problem for a fruit so tasty, as they’re gone before they begin to degrade.
To get that fruit in late June, it takes a lot of work, before and after.
Local farmers all said that they plant strawberries and let them grow for a year before picking them. If the plants produce buds in their first season, the farmers will pinch them off so that all of the plant’s energy goes into its roots and propagation.
“Most people grow a matted row, a single row of strawberry plants,” said Smith. He called those the “mother plants,” which send out runners to establish new “daughter plants.”
“If you plant a single row of 1,000 plants, by the end of that year you’d have 3-4,000 plants.”
Even though farmers don’t get any yield from their plants that first year, they still need to spend a lot of time working with them. Weeds are their primary concern. The strawberry rows must be weeded by hand to ensure that the strawberries will have access to all the sun, minerals and water they need. If weeds are allowed to compete with the strawberries, no matter the time of year, the yield will suffer.
“Not a lot of our farmers are doing strawberries,” said Kelly McAdam, agriculture specialist for the UNH Cooperative Extension’s Belknap County office. They’re a lot of work, as Smith described, and they’re also prone to diseases, especially if the summer gets off to a wet start. This summer, though, has been fairly dry so far.
“We haven’t had a lot of rain, so that’s a good thing for them,” McAdam said.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” said Kyle Lacasse, field manager for Moulton Farm in Meredith. Moulton Farm grows three different one-acre strawberry patches, rotating them so that in any given year, two of them are bearing fruit. The plants are in some of the farm’s low-lying fields, so the dry conditions haven’t hurt them.
“We’re in wet soil, so that’s ok. You can always add water, you can’t take water away,” Lacasse said. Their berries, a “Darselect” variety, tend to ripen up at just the right time, a week or two before the Fourth of July, when summer residents are arriving to the Lakes Region.
Moulton’s strawberries are also just in time for their summer kickoff celebration on June 23, when the farm will host a jam-making workshop, a seafood workshop and a talk about bees. The berries are also sure to be highlighted on the farm’s first farm-to-table dinner on June 26. Tricia Lutkus, baker for the farm’s kitchen, said she plans to make a strawberry shortcake dessert for the dinner – but with a lemon-raspberry biscuit and a lemon-brown sugar sauce to give it her personal twist.
“I love the sweetness (of strawberries), but you get that little bit of tartness, too,” Lutkus said. She encouraged people to use them in baking – such as shredding them and using them in place of some or all of the zucchini in a traditional zucchini bread recipe. Like zucchini, strawberries are almost all water, she said, so they’re easy to adapt to the recipe. “You can pretty much go cup for cup.”
Beans and Greens Farm, in Gilford, also has a bakery in their farmstand. Martina Howe said this isn’t the best year for their strawberry bushes, which is why they aren’t opening them to pick-your-own. But they will have strawberries to sell in their farmstand – check the farm’s Facebook page for updates, she said.
Any strawberries that don’t sell in the farmstand will be frozen and used for baked goods, Howe said. They’re a star ingredient in one of the farm’s best-selling products
“Here at the farm, what flies out the door are chocolate whoopie pies with strawberry filling,” Howe said.
For her, though, a simpler preparation is preferred. Howe will put a scoop of ginger ice cream in a bowl, then bury it with chopped berries.
When berries are ripe, they’re always on the menu for Smith.
“We have them three times a day,” Smith said. On his cereal in the morning, with yogurt at lunch, and with ice cream and whipped cream for dinner.
“There’s a bit of family history with it,” said Smith, who learned that he’s at least the third consecutive generation of his family to grow and sell strawberries. “Maybe it’s in the genes, we just love strawberries.”
Lacasse’s method of celebrating the fruit involves passing his love on to another generation, in the form of his two-year-old, Gwen, as an early summer evening tradition.
“My favorite way is bringing my daughter down here after work and we pick them and eat them right off the vine, that instant,” he said.
While they last, that is.
