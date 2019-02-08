LACONIA — Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is widely mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for president, will be bringing his “Dignity of Work” tour to Laconia on Saturday, appearing at Lakes Region Child Care, 22 Strafford St.
The event, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., is open to the public, according to a Brown spokeswoman.
Billing himself as a progressive who can talk to workers, Brown is attempting to re-establish the connection between Democrats and working-class white voters.
He has railed against the “phony populism” of President Donald Trump and said he is attempting to bring back voters who have left his party in recent years.
Brown and his wife – Pulitzer-Prize winning syndicated columnist Connie Schultz – are touring the state with stops in Hampton, Berlin, Laconia and Manchester.
