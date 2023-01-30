CONCORD — A bill that would double the term length of several county offices in Belknap County, including that of the sheriff, is on its way through the New Hampshire House. The bill, sponsored by four local representatives, changes the office terms from two to four years.
HB 357 would extend the term lengths of the county's attorney, treasurer, register of deeds and sheriff. The bill is modeled after HB 1397, introduced last year, which extended the terms for the same Grafton County officers.
Proponents of HB 357 say that extending the terms will give those in county positions more time to focus on doing their jobs and improving their agencies rather than on getting reelected. However, many offices in Belknap County have had very few contested general elections.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Douglas Trottier (R-Belmont), who is now a sergeant at the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, and co-sponsored by Reps. Steven Bogert (R-Laconia), Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Juliet Harvey-Bolia (R-Tilton).
“It’s difficult for a new person to come in, learn the position, make any changes or upgrades with the possibility of being voted out,” Trottier said. “Rockingham County did it last session. They wanted to do it for everyone and they decided it should be individual municipalities that should do it.”
Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 1397, which extended the terms of Rockingham County officers, into law. During the Gunstock Area Commission controversy last summer, a measure was attached to that bill by then-Sen. Bob Giuda to make future members of the commission elected positions. That measure was struck from the bill. At one point, HB 1397 would have instituted this term change for the entire state, but it was decided by the Statehouse that each county would do so individually.
"That’s why I put it in for Belknap County," Trottier said. "I feel this is how in the future many counties may go."
One omission from HB 1397 and HB 357 is the register of probate position. Trottier stated he wasn't sure, but assumed that the office was left off last year's bill because the fate of that position was a measure on the ballot.
"There was some bill to eliminate [the register of probate] as elected and turn over everything to the register of deeds," Trottier explained. Working on HB 357, "I asked our draft attorneys to mirror it off of last year’s bill for Rockingham County, so there may have been an oversight. That’s something that can be addressed with an amendment."
“It makes sense to have four-year terms for those elected positions because by the time an individual gets elected and get their feet wet, it's time to run for re-election again instead of focusing on the duties of the job,” Bordes said.
Bogert categorized many of the offices affected by HB 357 as being in a “non-political association,” and stated that an extended term would allow them to do their jobs without being distracted.
“Let’s take the sheriff, for instance,” Bogert said, adding that other counties around the country use four-year terms for their offices. “The sheriff is voted in, and a year and a half into his job has to go back to focusing on re-election. If it was a four-year term, they could go back to focusing on their job, because like I said, it’s a non-political type of job. It’s the same with the registry of deeds, the county attorney, the treasurer and so on. They’re just there to oversee the county business.”
Harvey-Bolia said she would “echo” those arguments of giving more focus toward the duties of the office.
“The campaigning expenses can be quite high for the position of sheriff,” Harvey-Bolia stated, “and that comes out of basically his salary.”
In conversations with the representatives sponsoring the bill, the sheriff’s office seems to be at the center of their language.
“The [sheriff's] primary highlighted some of these issues,” Harvey-Bolia said.
Trottier said having four years would give offices like the sheriff's more time to make improvements.
“With a four-year term, at least your first term, you’re learning,” Trottier said. “Second year, you’re able to take some actions to improve the agency, the third year, you’re more comfortable with the position, the fourth year you’re going to campaign.”
Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright testified last Thursday in favor of the measure at the state’s Municipal and County Government Committee.
Wright sent The Daily Sun a written copy of his testimony. In it, Wright said he felt that “All county elected officials in a full-time type of job status (or expected to be) should be on a four-year term: the county attorney, registry of deeds and sheriff.”
Wright cited the same arguments of focusing on the duties of his position during his live testimony, with the added statement that a longer term would prevent him from losing his position due to changes found unpopular by his employees.
“I knew that when I got into this position, I was going to start making some changes within my agency,” Wright said during his testimony Thursday, “some of the institutional changes the constituents wanted to have happen. I knew making those cultural changes within the agency were going to potentially cause an issue with my current employees that were there that were hired several sheriffs before me.
“Knowing there’s a two-year cycle, those changes were going to cause a risk of me being ousted at some point for a second term, the same goes for the county attorney, registry of deeds, and the county officers.”
County Attorney Andrew Livernois highlighted arguments both for and against the measure.
“I think [the term lengths] ought to be uniform statewide,” Livernois said. “I think it’s unusual to have different counties have their officials have different term lengths.”
Livernois stated that although personally he’s not had a contested election for his position in Belknap, he can see the arguments for a bill like HB 357.
“I think there’s solid reasons why it would make sense to make it a four-year term, because it does take a while to get up to speed and figure out how to do this job,” Livernois reflected. “Having turnover every two years could undermine the delivery of justice.”
Those longer terms, however, could have a negative impact when it comes to removing less effective or unpopular officials.
“There are countervailing arguments that could be made on the other side where if you did elect someone who is not doing a good job, you could get them out quicker,” Livernois said.
During Thursday’s testimony, Bogert took questions in Trottier’s stead, who was absent due to his sheriff's office duties. When questioned on how competitive the county offices in question actually were to merit such a legislative change, Bogert responded, “I do believe that four out of the five [offices] being listed have not been contested in years. The only position that has been really contested is the sheriff’s position."
The position of county attorney has not been contested in a general election since 1984. The county treasurer had not been contested in a general election since 2010, and the county register of deeds has had eight contested elections since 1970.
The office of the sheriff didn't have a single contested general election from 1970 to 2022. The primaries, until recently, have not proven particularly competitive, either. The sheriff’s office had 14 contested primaries from 1970 to 2022, while the county attorney’s office only had 10 contested primaries in the same period. Of those 14 contested sheriff’s primaries, six of them occurred from 2016 to 2022, where Wright was a candidate each time. Prior to 2016, the last contested primary for sheriff was in 1998, when Steve Hodges won 83% of the vote against Robert Waters.
Trottier said he believes the four-year term is likely where many counties will go in the future.
"Maybe it will make it more competitive, and say, 'Hey, it’s a four-year term if I’m elected instead of two,'" Trottier said.
Competitive or not, Livernois acknowledged once again that not every office is the same for every county.
“I think there could be situations in some counties where they are more highly contested, like say Hillsborough, which [county attorney] tends to be contested every two years, there could be issues in those counties where it could be really distracting,” Livernois said.
