Bill Wright

In this video screenshot, Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is seen testifying in support of HB 357 at the state's Municipal and County Government Committee last Thursday.

CONCORD — A bill that would double the term length of several county offices in Belknap County, including that of the sheriff, is on its way through the New Hampshire House. The bill, sponsored by four local representatives, changes the office terms from two to four years.

HB 357 would extend the term lengths of the county's attorney, treasurer, register of deeds and sheriff. The bill is modeled after HB 1397, introduced last year, which extended the terms for the same Grafton County officers.

