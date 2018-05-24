LACONIA — A registered sex offender living in Laconia who was charged earlier this month with having unlawful contact with children in connection with his involvement at a local church has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has waived arraignment.
Alger Conger, 80, of 1 Dixon St., in Laconia, was scheduled to be arraigned today in Belknap County Superior Court. But a plea and waiver, co-signed by his attorney Allison Schwartz and Assistant County Attorney Darla Sedgwick, were filed with the Court of Clerk’s Office Wednesday.
Courts records state that Conger is being charged with violation of a statute that prohibits registered sex offenders from having unsupervised contact with minors.
Conger, after pleading guilty, was convicted in 2004 of one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault and was sentenced to two to four years in State Prison and ordered to complete a sexual offender program.
Conger was arrested on May 9 after Gilford police received a tip that Conger was having contact with children through his involvement of the Missions Committee of the First United Methodist Church in Gilford.
The tip came after Conger appeared in a photo last month in The Laconia Daily Sun, posing with a group of young people who were sorting items that the church was preparing to donate.
The police affidavit supporting the arrest states that on April 2, Conger, as volunteer co-chair of the Missions Committee, organized a work party for a group of children to help them organize and distribute breakfast cereal and other food items which had been donated by church members. The affidavit goes on to state that anyone who has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor is prohibited by state law from working and volunteering which involves “care, instruction or guidance of minor children.”
A statement released a week after Conger’s arrest by Methodist Church pastor, the Rev. Jim Shook, said church officials were aware of Conger’s criminal past, and that Conger had agreed to a policy prohibiting unsupervised contact with children and had abided by that policy. The statement went on to say that there was no indication Conger acted inappropriately with children.
Conger has no listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.
According to the court documents filed in connection with his 2004 conviction, Conger has been a member of the Methodist Church in Gilford since 1994.
In 2004 Conger was sentenced to two concurrent two- to four-year sentences on the two felonious sexual assault charges involving children under age 13. He also received a five- to 10-year sentence, suspended for 10 years, on the aggravated felonious sexual assault charge.
He was released from the State Prison on Nov. 20, 2007, according to the state Department of Corrections, after being incarcerated for 46 months.
(1) comment
Your church likes to play with fire I see.....
