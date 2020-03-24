CONCORD – The state announced seven new coronavirus cases Tuesday – with no new cases reported in Belknap County – bringing the state total to 108. Officials also notified the public of a passenger with COVID-19 who rode on Concord Coach Lines buses this month.
The new cases are six men and one woman, who reside in the counties of Rockingham (4), Grafton (1), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Strafford (1). Three of the cases have no identified risk factors. The remaining new cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Six new cases are isolated at home. One of the new cases is currently hospitalized; thus far, 13 patients out of the 108 positive cases (12%) have been hospitalized.
The Health and Human Services Department also disclosed that a person with COVID-19 was on the following Concord Coach Lines buses:
• 3/11/20: 3:15 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport
• 3/13/20: 5:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton
• 3/14/20: 5:00 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport
• 3/16/20: 1:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH
People who rode on those buses at those times may have been exposed to coronavirus and state health officials say they should stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness. If they develop symptoms of the disease they should contact a health care provider.
