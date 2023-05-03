Longtime Gilford residents Mary and Walt Flinn celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday with a luncheon. When asked about the key to their relationship’s longevity, the answer was simple.
“Tolerance,” Walt said.
The pair met in college in the early 1950s. They married and moved to Massachusetts, and later were regular weekend transplants to the Lakes Region so the family could ski at Gunstock Mountain. Throughout their careers and long after, the couple have shared a passion for community service while investing themselves in their own individual pursuits. Passing on a lifelong love of the Lakes Region to their children, the Flinns followed a path of many current — and likely future — residents. After commuting to the area for recreation, they bought a seasonal dwelling in the area, then built a house here which eventually became their full-time home. They are current residents of Taylor Community in Laconia.
At Grinnell College in Iowa, Mary and Walt met their first year: Walt and his roommate were hitchhiking back to school after spring break, and it was Mary and her parents who picked them up. The pair remained acquaintances throughout their time at school but didn’t start dating until their senior year.
After graduation in 1952, Walt began work in Chicago and Mary embarked on a three-month-long bicycle tour of Europe with a friend.
“That was not done in those days,” she reflected. In her 3,000 miles of riding, she saw the considerable damage World War II had wreaked on the continent and regularly sent Walt, who had rented a room in Chicago, postcards of her travels.
At Christmas, Walt took a train to Mary’s parents' home in Massachusetts and proposed. By May of the next year, they were married.
The Flinns have three children: Skip, David, and Kathy. As the kids grew up, the Flinn crew became weekend regulars at Gunstock and other ski areas. Mary and Walt, after years of watching their children on the slopes, learned to ski themselves. After some time doing those daily commutes, the family bought a mobile home in Belmont.
David and Kathy recalled the merriment of this period and the spirit of adventure their parents worked to provide.
“I remember one time we came home on the last day of school and she was in the kitchen holding sparklers,” Kathy recounted, smiling. “And we had a carpeted kitchen floor at that time.” Kathy was a longtime teacher at the Village Nursery School in Gilford.
David remembered his father coming home late for work on Fridays before waking the children early Saturday to “bomb up 93” toward the mountains.
When they lived in North Andover, Massachusetts, Mary worked as a historian and was deeply involved in the local historical society. She was also a key adviser overseeing the mergers of the Lowell State and Lowell Tech colleges into Lowell University, which joined the state university system as UMass Lowell in 1991.
“It was a difficult merger,” Mary recalled. Lowell State was known as a teacher’s college, and merging its culture and structure with that of the technical school nurtured some rivalries.
Walt worked for a Western Electric, a branch of AT&T, and helped develop the first computerized payroll program. He also served on the board of state colleges, and received an honorary doctorate from the Massachusetts State College System for founding its computer information department.
Retirement to the Lakes Region afforded the Flinns the opportunity to settle full time into the area they had loved for decades.
In 1976, they moved into a home they built in developing Gunstock Acres. By wild coincidence, a friend from college greeted them as a neighbor. After spending some years in Wolfeboro, they renovated a home on Varney Point Road.
They also dove into an array of community interests.
Both were regular attendees and active members of Gilford Community Church. They began attending at the invitation of their neighbor and friend in the Acres, then formally joined in 1985.
In an email shared with The Daily Sun, Rev. Michael Graham described Walt as “probably the most important person in the church the last 40 years.” He celebrated Walt’s spearheading of the church’s several expansions and renovations, and the couple's commitment to leadership posts at the church.
“It is impossible to picture the church without them,” Graham wrote.
Mary continued her passion for history as a trustee and celebrated tour guide at Canterbury Shaker Village. She also served on the board for Gilford Village Knolls, an affordable senior living facility.
Walt has served on the boards of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region. Both also are involved in the Circle Program.
Both were raised on the value of community service.
“Community service was something in Mary's family and in my family,” Walt said. “Both families — parents, mothers and fathers — were volunteers to things and so it was kind of a tradition for both of us.”
In addition to their considerable community involvements, the pair enjoyed playing tennis.
“I never was that good at it,” Walt said. Mary, he noted, had staked out a spot on the mens tennis team at Grinnell and remained a formidable opponent.
When asked about advice they might give to young married couples, the pair emphasized mutual support, independence and graciousness. The two had already known each other for some time before they started dating, and spent time apart in the early years of their relationship.
"They saw strengths in one another," David recalled his dad telling him.
“Certainly, when you get married at 22, there's lots of things you don't know. And it takes somebody who's willing to learn with you,” Walt said. “You have to allow each other to grow."
