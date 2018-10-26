WOLFEBORO — A woman has died of a wound suffered in an Oct. 21 shooting that also killed her boyfriend, authorities said in a news release Friday.
Kathleen Moran, 36, had been hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting in a home in Wolfeboro.
An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday determined she died of a gunshot wound, the attorney general's office said. The manner of death was homicide.
Police responding to a 911 call from the home at 10 Lakeview Drive found Moran and Kris Dube, 36, who was dead. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was also homicide.
No arrests have been made. Authorities haven’t said whether there are any suspects.
Dube was serving a home confinement sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon, a knife. He had prior felony convictions for heroin-related crimes in Strafford County. He would have been eligible for parole on Jan. 2, 2019, according to the state Corrections Department.
Jeffery Strelzin, associate attorney general, said there’s no reason to believe that others in the community should consider themselves in danger.
“We don’t have any specific information to lead us to believe that the public is at risk due to this incident. In any case where a crime like this has taken place and an arrest has not been made, they should take caution,” he said.
A neighbor on Lakeview Drive, who asked not to be named, said the home where the shooting took place was owned by Dube’s parents, who lived there with Dube’s young daughter, over whom they had custody.
