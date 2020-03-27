CONCORD – A Hillsborough County man who was over 60 and had multiple underlying health conditions has become the second person to die in New Hampshire of the coronavirus, state officials said Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of positive tests for the disease has increased by 29, bringing the state total to 187, the state Health and Human Services Department said.
One of the new cases is from Belknap County. The others are from the counties of Rockingham (8), Merrimack (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3) and Carroll (1), and the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2). The new cases involved 10 adults males and 19 adult females.
The new cases involved 10 adult males and 19 adult females. Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in the majority of counties.
The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Four of the new cases are currently hospitalized. So far, 30 patients of the 187 positive cases (16%) have been hospitalized.
