LACONIA — The police department’s use-of-force simulator showed a man fleeing an area where a robbery had occurred.
My job seemed simple enough. Stop the bad guy without injuring bystanders or getting hurt myself.
It’s harder than it looks.
Police Chief Matt Canfield was handling the computer that controlled how the scenario would play out. Sgt. Gary Hubbard stood to my left as I leveled my Glock 17 at a movie screen showing a man running from a robbery.
Instead of bullets, my pistol fired a laser displaying where each shot would have landed.
Well versed from years of watching police dramas, I order the man to halt.
He turns toward me with a gun and I begin to fire. The robber falls to the ground after my second shot (which would have hit him in the heart), but for some reason I keep firing so many more times that I didn’t notice the getaway car, whose driver proceeds to shoot me.
Simulation over.
“That’s a good one,” Sgt. Hubbard said. “I was waiting for you to pick it up but you didn’t pick it up. The getaway car. He was going to the getaway car. See, once you shoot the first guy, now you’re scanning. How is he getting away? You’ve got to ask yourself questions like that.”
On the replay, I could see that the getaway car seemed empty. Then a man suddenly pops up and starts firing.
This shows just how hard police work can be.
An officer has to think on his feet in a high-adrenaline situation while maintaining strong situational awareness and the ability to act in a split-second with innocent lives at stake.
There’s no room for error, and every action an officer makes in a deadly force situation will be reviewed later by superiors.
In the second scenario, I yell at the running man to freeze, but he starts running right at me with his arms out menacingly, one holding a bag of money. Again, I start firing, each shot making a loud report on the simulator.
Another fail. I shot an unarmed man.
What I should have done, Hubbard said, was sidestep the charging man at the last moment and then push him in the back. He would have fallen and I could have handcuffed him without having to fire any shots.
“Nothing to say you have to stand there and take him on,” Hubbard said. “Sidestep, left or right, put him off balance.”
In the final simulation, I order the man to halt and he does so. No shots fired.
Chief Canfield said the simulator is an important tool for police. It is used to train new officers and maintain skills of experienced ones.
Those skills rely on the use of good tactics. An officer needs to know when to wait for backup, when to use deadly force and when to end a situation with less-than-lethal force with tools such as pepper spray or a Taser, Canfield said.
The quintessential police officer of the past was big and strong, and many still are, but there is no longer a hard-and-fast height requirement. The job can be physical, but the best weapon an officer has is his brain.
“We really encourage the tactical mindset,” Canfield said. “When a person is armed with a knife, we might deploy two or three officers. Let’s bring the lethal force because it could turn into a lethal-force situation but let’s bring less-than-lethal force as an option.”
The simulator is in the attic of the police department, and trainees are sometimes told to run up the stairs to get their heart beating faster before the simulation begins.
Of course, officers also shoot live ammunition on the firing range.
“Shooting is a perishable skill,” Canfield said. “We use this in combination with live-fire training.
“We don’t want to teach an officer every use-of-force scenario is shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot because that becomes ingrained, and something happens and that’s all they do is shoot. We want to teach them to make that decision.”
