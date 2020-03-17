HOLDERNESS — Iain MacLeod, executive director of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, has announced the cancellation of programs until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Most staff will be working remotely, MacLeod said, adding that he hopes to open the exhibit trail on May 1, the normal start of the public trail season.
“Our animals are healthy and doing well,” he reported. “We will continue to provide our animals with dedicated, professional care every day and have a contingency care plan for them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of wildlife or animals in human care becoming sick with COVID-19.”
He added, “We encourage you to get outside in fresh air and sunshine and use nature as therapy. We will watch the developing situation carefully and, if circumstances change, we will communicate updates on our website, by email, and on social media.”
