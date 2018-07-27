LACONIA — Local schools would be ready if city plans come to fruition and the area gets its first population growth in decades, Superintendent Brendan Minnihan says.
The city has changed its Master Plan to encourage residential growth as a way to encourage workforce expansion intended to fuel economic growth. Plans for the old State School property will also likely include a residential component.
Laconia’s population has been progressively getting older. City leaders would like to attract young families.
Minnihan said the student population has been decreasing in Laconia for years, so school buildings generally have unused capacity for more students.
“If Laconia’s population were to expand and include more families, I believe the schools would have the capacity to accommodate the expansion,” he said. “Our elementary schools in general are the most tight for capacity but there is ample room at both the middle and high school levels.”
Budget growth
Could the city’s budget, which is subject to a tax cap, cover the additional costs of new residents?
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the motivation for growing the population is to stimulate the economy. If that were to occur, businesses would expand or locate here, driving up the tax base and helping the city realize the tax revenue needed to provide services for a larger population.
He also said any population increase wouldn’t happen all at once.
“Initially there would likely be a marginal increase,” Trefethen said. “Maybe you could get 100 families in two or three years.”
Middle-class housing
The plan would be for these families to live in middle-class housing that will be developed.
Such housing is now in short supply.
Many new families that do move to the region shy away from Laconia.
Laconia’s population has ticked up marginally from 14,888 in 1970 to 16,470 in 2016, according to U.S. Census figures. In that same time period, Belknap County’s population has almost doubled, from 32,367 to 60,779.
City Councilor Bob Hamel and former City Councilor Brenda Baer have expressed concern that most of the people who work for the municipality and teach in its schools do not live within the city limits.
City Manager Scott Myers has declined to release statistics on how many city employees live in Laconia, but Minnihan released current numbers for teachers.
The district currently has 180 teachers and 59 live within the city.
“I think there are many reasons why individuals, including school employees, may not live in the town within which they work,” Minnihan said. “These reasons may include: spouse works in a different area, wants to be close to other family and/or supports, already purchased a home in a different area, do not want to take his/her children away from their current school and friends.”
Minnihan lives in Greenfield, about 66 miles from Laconia.
“We chose to live in that community because when we were looking for a home about 16 years ago, it was an area where we could afford to purchase a home,” he said. “At that time I drove 1.5 hours each day from my home to my job.
“Subsequently, we have thought of moving closer to my different places of employment, but various family circumstances arose or existed which made us decide to reside in our original home in Greenfield. I now commute a little over 1 hour to Laconia each day but I still try to be at many school and community events as well as applicable city functions.”
Quality of schools
Meredith real estate agent Roy Sanborn said quality of schools is of paramount importance to younger families looking to buy a home.
“That’s the first thing they look at in terms of where they want to be,” he said. “Gilford, Belmont and Meredith have great schools. A lot of the families tend to gravitate to those communities first.”
The New Hampshire Department of Education’s website shows that 59 percent of Laconia High School 11th graders were proficient in reading in 2016-17 and 38 percent were proficient in math.
Their counterparts at Gilford High School showed 70 percent competency in reading and 56 percent competency in math. The competency numbers for Belmont High School were 79 percent in reading and 61 percent in math. Inter-lakes High School in Meredith had a 61 percent competency rate in reading and a 47 percent competency rate in math.
Minnihan said he doesn’t think comparing schools based on standardized test scores is helpful.
“I believe the quality of our schools is very strong," he said. "When you look at the number of advanced placement courses available, the opportunities for internships and extended learning opportunities, and other supports, we compare very favorable with the other schools around us.
“Standardized test scores do not take into account the degree of poverty in a given school and region, which has been shown to affect those very scores.”
Most Laconia school students have family incomes low enough to qualify them for the free or reduced-price lunch program.
Tax rates
Sanborn, the real estate agent, said that in addition to the quality of schools, home buyers look at property tax rates.
The rate per $1,000 of assessed valuation in Laconia is $21.03, compared to $17.26 in Gilford and $15.23 in Meredith. Belmont’s rate is $29.46.
Another big driver for potential homebuyers is the price of the home. Those prices are high throughout the region.
“You don’t buy much for $200,000 any more,” he said.
Sanborn said he recently sold a 2,500 square foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home in Gilmanton for $340,000.
Some deals can be found in Laconia.
“There are a lot of properties downtown,” he said. “Some of the older properties are much more affordable and as a last resort people will gravitate toward them. There is a little stigma with certain areas of downtown. Sometimes people will shy away, but sometimes they have no choice.”
