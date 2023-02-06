NORTHFIELD — Faced with difficulties in filling positions for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, the Winnisquam Regional School District has voted to boost their pay from $80 to $90 per day, although some members want to raise it further.
As one speaker said during the public comment period at a recent school board meeting, “I could make more literally filling coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts.”
Winnisquam is not alone in struggling to find workers to fill per diem openings. “All school districts are facing staffing problems,” said School Administrative Unit 4 Superintendent Pierre Couture. He said the Newfound Area School District was "fortunate to fill all of our teaching positions last summer. We have seven paraprofessional positions which are unfilled. We also have a shortage of substitutes.”
Gilford School Superintendent Kirk Beitler said his schools have had unfilled positions for substitutes at times.
“We keep hiring people as substitutes, which seems positive,” Beitler said. “Substitutes are often only looking to work on one or two specific days of the week and not looking for Monday-Friday work. We are working through those cases.”
He continued, “We have been able to fill long-term substitute positions with people from within our pool of substitutes. We have one permanent substitute in the district that is shared between the middle and elementary schools.”
As for those who work closely with individual students, Beitler said, “We started the year with open paraprofessional positions and still have a couple. We are getting applicants now and interviewing to fill the last couple paraprofessional positions. Our proposed budget for '23-24 does increase the salary for support staff, including paraprofessionals.”
At Newfound, Couture said, “We have worked with the school board to increase pay for the paras and to provide cheaper options for health insurance. The board agreed to increase pay for subs from $70 to $95. The increase has helped, as we have more subs, but we can use more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.