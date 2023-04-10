Fear is one thing students learned well during the early years of the pandemic.
As they gradually returned to in-person learning in schools across the country in 2020 and 2021, many young people were afraid, certain they would get COVID and become ill.
Timothy Goggin, assistant principal of Gilford High School, recalled the heightened anxiety, depression and emotional concerns, and he's been working to quell them and support children and families since.
"It was a challenge to get kids back in the building," he said. "They had been remote for so long. We had to support them, but now it's time for us to pick up the pieces and figure out how we can reclaim what it was prior to the pandemic. You have to be in attendance. You have to be in the seats."
Administrators across the region see it the same way, and work tirelessly and creatively to keep kids in school.
In February, the Gilford School Board approved updates to its absenteeism and truancy policy as one means of helping to support children and families in accessing education. Other districts are simply keeping a good watch on their policies and procedures, relying on them to keep the channels of communication open between school and home.
Leading the way
Goggin led the charge to compare best practices on absenteeism and truancy in the region, hosting a roundtable meeting in April 2022 for high school assistant principals and school counselors, whose role it is to deal with truancy. While administrators from the immediate area were not able to attend, those from Berlin, Franklin, Hollis-Brookline, Goffstown, Keene, Portsmouth and Kearsarge were present.
"The intent of the meeting was to brainstorm alternative methods to address absenteeism and truancy due to the pandemic," Goggin said. "We talked about different models we were using and the strengths."
Based on what he heard, Goggin proposed several changes to the absenteeism and truancy policy that guides his district and proposed it to the Policy Committee, which sent it on to the full school board for its approval. He expects full approval during this school year.
What's new in Gilford
Gilford School Superintendent Kirk Beitler said the district's absenteeism and truancy policy was last evaluated in 2017, and he noted that changes proposed by Goggin attempted to clarify the documentation and reporting of absences.
"We also tried to articulate what is truancy and how that is determined," he added.
Goggin explained that, when the new policy is in place, as parents call to report their child will be absent, the school will categorize that absence as "parent verified."
"Within the course of a trimester, a student can be excused five times under 'parent verified.' After that, we need documentation, or the absence is unexcused," he said.
If students are absent more than five consecutive days, after the fifth day parents must provide documentation to explain why the child cannot attend school.
"This allows for some latitude for the parents and the child to be out of school based on real-life circumstances — headaches, stomach flus, conjunctivitis. But if this becomes a trend, it requires documentation," Goggin said.
"It's a more accurate way of recording student absences, which would allow us to come up with a game plan if a student is dealing with anxiety, and it allows conversation and interaction with medical support. Ultimately, it's our job to help kids learn. And if they're not in the building, they're not learning."
It's about communication
Mary Moriarty, superintendent of the Inter-Lakes School District, which serves the communities of Center Harbor, Meredith and Sandwich, said she sees her region's absenteeism and truancy policy as one tool that helps administrators and parents communicate about the root causes of absences.
"There can be a lot of barriers that are preventing kids from coming to school," she said, noting reasons can be as simple as a lack of clean clothes or other social issues that are causing a child stress. "It takes personal contact to get to the root cause, and that takes relationships and time."
She said her district's policy on absenteeism was last updated in 2018; it outlines that parents are expected to notify the school when their child is going to be absent, and if they do not, the school attempts to make contact.
Parents are also required to submit written documentation explaining the reasons for absences; those that occur because of illness, injury, a death in the family, observation of a religious holiday or medical appointments are considered excused.
An absence that has not been explained for any of these reasons will be considered unexcused. Ten half-days of unexcused absences during the school year constitute habitual truancy, and administrators will reach out to the family to investigate and discuss possible interventions and create a plan.
Amanda Downing, the principal at Inter-Lakes Middle High School, said she spends a lot of time speaking with parents about what might be preventing their students from attending school on a regular basis.
Those policies are there "to hold people accountable, but once we start to communicate with parents, we can come to an understanding, and we can mitigate. We can have a quick meeting, offer solutions and ideas," she said, explaining she does not see absenteeism and truancy policies as punitive. "It's an opportunity to connect with families and build relationships. We want to make sure students are there and safe."
In the Inter-Lakes district, she said student resource officer Keith True is helpful when attendance concerns arise. "He will do home visits to make sure everything is OK," Downing said.
Attendance is an ongoing issue
Dave Bartlett, assistant principal at Laconia High School, said that in his district, there was an uptick in absenteeism after COVID, but it was not profound. Nevertheless, there is always a focus on keeping kids in school.
“Attendance is something we are always dealing with,” he said. “We try to show kids the value of their education. You have to show up to work. You don’t keep a job if you don’t show up. We’re trying to instill those habits in kids. It is something we are constantly dealing with.”
Laconia does not have a policy on absenteeism, he added, but it definitely has procedures. He, the dean of students and guidance counselors meet weekly to talk about who is absent and what the obstacles might be. They notice that in families, there can be a pattern all the way up with students from elementary to middle to high school, and typically, if one child is chronically absent, younger siblings are apt to be, as well.
“We try to reach out to the families and get them involved, so everybody’s on the same page,” he said.
After a child is absent five times, a letter is sent home; ditto after 10 absences. If there is no response to each letter, administrators begin calling or making home visits to make a connection.
“We don’t let little obstacles stop us,” Bartlett stressed. “We do outreach, and we document.”
As a last resort, his district reaches to the court system for help.
Bartlett said administrators at Laconia High also think about options that might be better for each child, such as Laconia Academy, a high school diploma program held in the evenings, or HiSET, which helps students earn general educational equivalency.
“Not every student is the same,” he said. “We try to find as many different avenues to success as we can. It’s about being creative.”
