LACONIA — The Alton and Prospect Mountain JMA school districts have told the Belknap Superior Court that they consider Jeffrey Clay’s libel lawsuit against them baseless.
In a document filed Friday, attorney Samantha Elliott said her clients should be dismissed from the suit because they played no role in the letter to the editor written by Stephen Miller which alleged that Clay had surreptitiously recorded part of an Alton School Board executive session. Clay denies the allegation.
In addition to Miller, Clay has named the two school boards as co-defendants because at the time the letter was published in 2017 Miller was chairman of the Alton board and a member of JMA board.
Clay has argued that the two boards, and the Alton board in particular, are liable because the acts of one board member reflect on the entire board.
In the board’s answer to Clay’s amended complaint, Elliott disputes that assertion, saying that Miller’s actions were that of an individual exercising his right to comment on issues of public concern. She further argues that Clay has acted in bad faith, and further that his reputation cannot be damaged any more than it already has.
Last month a Belknap Superior Court judge dismissed the suit against Miller on the grounds that Clay failed to properly notify Miller in writing that he was being sued. Clay has since asked the
court to reconsider that decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.