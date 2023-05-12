LACONIA — Aaron Hayward has been nominated by a search committee as the next principal of Laconia Middle School. The Laconia School Board will vote on that nomination, as well as those of two other candidates for open positions, at its meeting Tuesday night.

Hayward is currently the associate principal at Belmont High School. He was a twice-elected member of the Laconia School board from 2016 to 2022, serving the final year of that tenure as its chair. 

