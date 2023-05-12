LACONIA — Aaron Hayward has been nominated by a search committee as the next principal of Laconia Middle School. The Laconia School Board will vote on that nomination, as well as those of two other candidates for open positions, at its meeting Tuesday night.
Hayward is currently the associate principal at Belmont High School. He was a twice-elected member of the Laconia School board from 2016 to 2022, serving the final year of that tenure as its chair.
The other two nominations, for assistant principal of LMS and for a district-wide curriculum coordinator, had not yet been made public when the board packet of materials was released to its members and obtained by The Daily Sun Friday afternoon.
Alison Bryant, the departing principal of Laconia Middle School, has been with the district since 2013, and held her current position since 2016. Departing Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Chrigus Boezeman will be principal at Merrimack Middle School next school year, after three years at LMS.
The role of district curriculum coordinator will be new next year, consolidating the district’s two current academic coordinators of teaching and learning positions. Lisa Hinds held the position of ACTL for the middle and high schools before being hired as Laconia High School principal this spring. Gail Bourn currently serves as ACTL for the three elementary schools and will retire at the end of this year.
Reached via phone Friday, Hayward said he had no comment.
The meeting will be held at the SAU 30 district office at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
