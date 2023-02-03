LACONIA — The Laconia School Board will consider the nomination of Lisa Hinds to be the next principal of Laconia High School at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hinds currently serves as the academic coordinator for teaching and learning for the city’s middle and high schools.

The search committee for the position, led by Superintendent Steve Tucker, included middle and high school administrators, a parent representative, representatives from the paraprofessionals and teachers unions and community liaisons, in addition to school board members Jennifer Anderson and Dawn Johnson.

