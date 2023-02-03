LACONIA — The Laconia School Board will consider the nomination of Lisa Hinds to be the next principal of Laconia High School at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hinds currently serves as the academic coordinator for teaching and learning for the city’s middle and high schools.
The search committee for the position, led by Superintendent Steve Tucker, included middle and high school administrators, a parent representative, representatives from the paraprofessionals and teachers unions and community liaisons, in addition to school board members Jennifer Anderson and Dawn Johnson.
Current Principal Jim McCollum stepped into the role on an interim basis in October 2021 when former Principal Robert Bennett became too ill to work. Bennett died less than a week later from cancer. McCollum previously served as assistant principal at Laconia High in the early 2000s and as principal from 2012 to 2016.
Last spring, the board approved an extension of McCollum’s interim service through the end of this school year, and Hinds is the nominee to officially fill that position, starting this fall.
The board will also weigh a nominee to oversee a major construction project at the high school this summer.
In July, the board allocated $6.7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds, in addition to $500,000 in district capital reserve funds, toward renovations and updates for the high school’s kitchen, bathrooms and HVAC system.
The renovation is planned to make the kitchen more efficient both by reducing its energy consumption and by better equipping kitchen staff. Partially responding to issues with vaping and vandalism at LHS bathrooms in 2022, bathroom renovations will increase the number of private stalls and better facilitate bathroom monitoring efforts. HVAC systems are set to be updated following the results of a 2020 air quality assessment.
The board will vote to name a construction manager for that project at Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.