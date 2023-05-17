LACONIA — Jennifer Anderson, chair of the Laconia School Board, opened Tuesday’s regular meeting with three points, the last of which was a reminder to the other six members of the body that it would be against state law and district policy for any of them “to disparage or slander a candidate for any public employee position in a public meeting.”
On the agenda were three nominations for administrative positions with the district. About 15 people attended the meeting to support Aaron Hayward, nominee for Laconia Middle School principal.
Hayward has worked in the Shaker School District for more than two decades, and has been the associate principal at Belmont High School for the last three years. He also served on the school board from 2016 to 2022, as chair for his last year.
The board unanimously approved Dennis DelBarone, who previously worked as an elementary school principal in Rhode Island, and Beverly Puntin, who has taught and held learning coordinator positions in the Merrimack Valley School District, as LMS assistant principal and district-wide curriculum coordinator, respectively.
Two board members voiced concerns about the hiring process for the principal position and ultimately voted against approving the nomination.
Two members of the search committee for the middle school principal resigned from their positions with the district. One did so after the first meeting of the committee, and the other at the conclusion of its search process, Anderson affirmed in an interview Wednesday.
According to board member Laura Dunn, who represents Ward 2, the resignations were over the integrity of the hiring process. Namely, that it was implied to the search committee that Hayward was the district’s intended candidate for the post.
Dunn said approving Hayward despite the resignations opened the district up to liability, and that she therefore could not support the nomination. The two staff members who resigned could not be reached for comment.
“The fact that two employees on this committee resigned should be a clear red flag,” Dunn said. “If these employees file complaints, the district is held liable and it ultimately falls on the board.”
She emphasized that she was not speaking “about personality” or “about my personal experience on the board with Mr. Hayward.”
When Hayward served on the board, he and Dunn often sparred. Several letters to The Daily Sun in the last week were written by members of the public who also spoke on Hayward’s behalf at the meeting, including a member of his extended family. These letter writers have also criticized Dunn’s conduct on the board.
While Dunn focused her concerns away from “personality,” the other dissenter did not.
“I called this a while ago,” said board member Dawn Johnson of Ward 4. After an investigation into the superintendent had been “pushed aside,” according to Johnson, Hayward, who was then chair of the school board, had been promised a principal position by Superintendent Steve Tucker.
Johnson’s comments were interrupted, both by the superintendent — who asked if a “personnel issue” was going to be discussed — and by Anderson — who said the conversation needed to be refocused. Anderson emphasized it was “inappropriate” for Johnson to make such an allegation in a public meeting.
Johnson made a similar claim during a Feb. 1, 2022, school board meeting — Hayward was chair at the time — when the board considered extending the contract of Jim McCollum as interim principal of Laconia High School for a second year. Questioned why the district could not hire a new permanent principal at that time, Tucker responded that, given the instability of the pandemic and of repeated principal changes in recent years, McCollum, a longtime familiar face in the district, provided a steady hand for students.
Johnson and Dunn, at that time, disagreed. They felt the position was being preserved for Hayward after his term on the board ended. When the matter came up for action, Dunn asked Hayward if he had ever “had discussion with any board members indicating that you want to, would apply for the high school position.” Hayward did not respond, and after a motion to close discussion passed, Dunn said, “He has, just to let you know. He has.”
The board voted at that meeting to extend McCollum’s contract, and now-principal Lisa Hinds was approved unanimously by the board to succeed him earlier this year.
Four other board members at Tuesday’s meeting spoke against Johnson’s claims.
Board Vice Chair Nick Grenon and members Karin Salome, representing Ward 3, and Jennifer Ulrich of Ward 1 emphasized that they trust the committee and the hiring process, and noted Hayward’s qualifications.
"What's the statute of limitations that a person can apply for a position after they've been on a school board?" Grenon asked skeptically.
“As someone who sat on the [search] committee,” said board member Heather Drolet, who represents Ward 6, “11 were not agreeing to do a ‘quid pro quo.’ There were 11 people who sat in that room who considered all of the candidates who really looked at everything. There was no favoritism ... I do not feel there was anything untoward there.”
Addressing speculation by Dunn that the committee had been told Hayward was the intended candidate, Drolet responded, “That's just a lot of hearsay. I was there and that didn't happen.”
The district denied a request from The Daily Sun for copies of the two staff members' resignation letters.
“That is an allegation,” Tucker said at the meeting. “Nobody was predetermined.” Every administrator the district has hired, he continued, was selected through the same process, and to make an accusation otherwise was “a disrespect to the committee and the people who served.”
Both Tucker and Dunn said they spoke with the state commissioner of education and gave divergent accounts of his advice on the matter. A voicemail requesting comment with the commissioner’s office was not returned Wednesday.
Anderson told The Daily Sun she is confident the hiring process was balanced, fair and considered each candidate fully. The group was not unanimous in elevating Hayward as the candidate, according to Anderson, which she felt showed it was “well-rounded.”
In an interview, Hayward said there was both a push and a pull to his motivations seeking this post.
“I want to come back home and I want to work in Laconia. The city means something to me, working with the staff and the students there means a lot to me,” he said. “In Belmont, I don't have an opportunity to move up at this point. There aren't any principalships that are open.”
When asked if he had expressed intent to seek a principal position in Laconia while on the board, Hayward responded that the allegations were “completely inappropriate” and “not even germane to the situation.”
“I don't want to get into any of that mess,” he said.
During public comment, eight people spoke in favor of Hayward's nomination. Some highlighted how long they had known him and endorsed his character, while others described the positive leadership they had observed in him as a coach and administrator in Shaker. The president of the teacher’s association, Tara Colomb, also spoke in favor.
Three people, including parents and former district employees, spoke against the nomination, highlighting the tension on the school board while Hayward was a member and while he was chair.
Hillary Martin, a former district employee and also a parent in the district, said she did not speak personally for or against Hayward, but said she’d noticed a “pattern” of the district hiring known entities. “Sometimes it can really be a breath of fresh air to have somebody new,” she said.
Hayward, in an interview, noted that both he and the incoming assistant principal bring lengthy experience from other districts to the middle school, lending both a fresh perspective and a respect for the district and its staff with them.
“Wherever anyone goes they carry the weight of the path they've walked,” Hayward said. “That can be good, that can be bad.”
