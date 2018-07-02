This Fourth of July week, a number of parades and fireworks are on the schedule.
July 4
Ashland: Pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.; parade at 10.
Bristol: Firecracker 5K race at Kelley Park, 8:30 a.m.; parade at 10; boat parade on Newfound Lake at 1 p.m.
Meredith: Opening of town's 1968 time capsule at Chase House, from 2 to 4 p.m.; Lions Club’s Rubber Ducky Race, 4 p.m.; fireworks at dusk over Meredith Bay.
Moultonborough: Parade at 11 a.m.; Lions Club cookout, noon; fireworks at dusk.
Sanbornton: Fireworks at Steele Hill Resorts, 9:30 p.m.
Tamworth: Fireworks at K.A. Brett School, 9:30 p.m.
Wolfeboro: Parade at 10 a.m.; band concert in Cate Park, 7 p.m.; fireworks at Brewster Academy athletic fields, 9:30 p.m.
July 5
Bristol, Uncle Steve Band in Kelley Park, 6:30 p.m.
Gilford Community Band at Weeks Bandstand, 7:30 p.m.
July 6
Laconia: Cody James Gang concert at Rotary Park, 6 p.m.
July 7
Laconia: Celebration Parade, 2 p.m., followed by the 125th Party in the Park in Opechee Park; fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m.
July 8
Laconia: Temple B’nai Israel's 21st annual Jewish Food Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
