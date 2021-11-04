LACONIA — The anticipated cost for operating Belknap County departments and services will be discussed during a daylong session being held by the County Commissioners Saturday.
The so-called workshop will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to continue until late afternoon, County Administrator Debra Shackett said Thursday. The meeting, to be held in the main conference room in the County Complex, is open to the public. It won't be live-streamed or recorded for online viewing.
The budget for the current fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31, is $30.3 million.
The heads of each of the county’s 10 departments, including the nursing home, Sheriff’s Department, and maintenance, will present their individual budget recommendations to the three commissioners during the course of the day. Shackett explained the commissioners will then vote on the budget for each department they will recommend to the County Delegation, which is the body that sets the budget.
The commissioners will formally present their recommended budget to the delegation during a public hearing which will be held during the first week in December, Shackett said.
The vote to set the budget will take place early next year. Last year the delegation passed the current budget in late January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.