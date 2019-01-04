GILFORD — For New Hampshire ski resorts, good weather and strong business over Christmas break, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and schools’ winter recess can spell financial success.
With the Christmas season now in the rearview mirror, Gunstock Mountain Resort General Manager Greg Goddard likes what he sees so far.
“It was a great week,” he said. “There was only one bump in the road, Dec. 28th was a rainy day, but business was real strong all week long.”
If the snow gods continue to smile on Gunstock, the venerable ski area could see a reversal of last year’s financial misfortune, when an Arctic freeze around Christmas and a rainy MLK weekend led to a seasonal loss of $470,931, compared to a $831,583 profit the previous year. In 2016, warm weather and rain were the problems, and the ski area recorded a $648,617 loss.
“It’s way too early to say whether we will be in the black this year, but it’s a great start,” Goddard said. “Years when we’ve had a start like this have been among our better years.
“Christmas, MLK and February vacation week are the trifecta. You love to be able to do well on all three. One down, and two to go, but Christmas is the most important. It sets the tone for the balance of the season.”
He was particularly pleased with attendance for the resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration, which included fireworks.
“At 7:30 that evening, there were 1,250 people on the hill, not including tubing or the Mountain Coaster. There were probably 1,600 to 1,700 people here. We think it was one of our best New Year’s eves.”
Natural snowfall is optimum, but as long as the weather is cold enough, most ski areas make their own snow.
“We’ve reached our goal of having 100 percent of our snow guns using energy efficient technology,” Goddard said. “This is the first time we’ve been able to boast that. We’ve been able to make the same amount of snow using a lot less electricity.”
That’s important when one considers a ski resort’s outsized power bill.
“I just paid the December bill and it was $205,000,” Goddard said.
Mother Nature should provide conditions next week that will help pay the bills at Gunstock and other ski areas. Snow is in the forecast Tuesday and temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s or low-30s for several days.
