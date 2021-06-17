GILFORD — Dana Hackett, a resident of the Laconia area, lives in an urban setting, where she raises a child. But she might move to a more secluded area, and if she does, she would consider buying a firearm.
“I grew up on a farm, so firearms were a part of life,” Hackett said. “I grew up with guns as tools.” But not tools that she feels comfortable using currently. “I haven’t owned one because I haven’t had a need for one, nor do I have the knowledge to own one. Anything that I do in life, especially with a weapon that can be so destructive and a tool at the same time, I want to go into that as informed as possible.”
“I think that a gun safety class should be the bare minimum requirement for anyone who thinks of owning a gun,” said Hackett.
Hackett had looked into a class offered by a private establishment, but the cost was prohibitive. That’s why she was one of the many who filled up the list for the first firearm safety course offered – for free – by the Belknap County Sheriff's Department.
The first class was held last month, and quickly filled up. The next one will be held on June 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association on Lily Pond Road. To register, go to bit.ly/3xv2Q4e .
The class will cover identifying various forms of firearms, how to safely load, unload, handle and store them, and the laws that cover firearms in New Hampshire.
The class will be taught by members of the Sheriff’s Department, such as Deputy Sheriff Richard Grenier, a certified firearms instructor who has been with Belknap County for 43 years.
“Everyone’s going to have a seat at this table,” said Sheriff Bill Wright. “We don’t care if you are thinking about purchasing a gun, or if you’ve had a firearm for 50 years.”
The Sheriff’s Department hasn’t ever offered such a course, but in Wright’s mind, the question isn’t why do it now, it should be why hasn’t it been done before.
In fact, the need for such a course is greater now than ever, Wright said. Firearms sales have widely reported to be at record levels for the past two years, thought to be driven by fears over current events.
“We have a duty to do this,” Wright said. “I think it’s a liability for us to not do this… I’m a big fan of the Second Amendment, with all the gun sales, and people’s fears, for me, we have a duty and responsibility to teach them how to safely handle them.”
Grenier said many of the gun sales have been to new gun owners. He’s seen that at the Sportsmen’s Association, where Grenier is a board member, and where he has given more than 30 tours this year to prospective members. They are almost exclusively elderly people who recently purchased their first firearm and are looking for a range they can use to become comfortable with the weapon.
That’s the appropriate thing for a gun owner to do, Grenier said. If a firearm is to provide protection, it can only do so if it is in skilled hands. He fears the opposite scenario, in which someone buys a gun and doesn’t learn how to use or store it.
“They load the thing up, put it in their bedstand and think they’re safe. They’re not,” he said.
After the June 22 course, Wright and Grenier intend to hold firearm safety courses on a quarterly basis, as long as interest continues.
That’s good news to Hackett, who said, “I enjoy guns, I think they’re cool, I think the mechanism and action in them are neat. I can see the appeal, I just think that this class is the first step in responsible gun ownership for myself, and a really positive thing for our community.”
