BELMONT — When schools in the Shaker School District close for the summer, work will begin to make its four buildings even more impenetrable to those seeking to do harm.
“School security has been at the forefront of people’s minds for years,” Superintendent Michael Tursi said, alluding to school shootings and other atrocities with which Americans have become all too familiar. “We feel fortunate we can access these monies. Our schools are safe places to be, as are schools across the state, and if funding is available [to make them safer], we take advantage of that.”
These efforts to enhance the protection of students and staff members are made possible by a $328,460 Security Action for Education, or SAFE, grant from the state. Across the district, $52,820 will be used for security upgrades at Canterbury Elementary School; $96,470 at Belmont Middle School; $91,969 at Belmont High School; and $87,201 at Belmont Elementary School.
The work by Astronaut Security Technologies of Danvers, Massachusetts, will involve making it more difficult to gain access to the schools from outside the buildings, as well as ensuring that, if an intruder does gain entry, interior spaces such as classrooms and offices will be safe.
Tursi was not at liberty to discuss existing security measures, as doing so could pose a risk, nor was he able to speak about specific technology to be upgraded.
“The grant allows us to really take advantage of some of the newest features that are on the market for security within our school buildings and to upgrade by taking advantage of the most recent technology when it comes to external and internal access points,” he said.
Tursi said the district works in collaboration with the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency, which has completed audits in its schools every three years for the past six years.
The district first applied for the SAFE funding in 2022, the first year it was made available, but the application was denied. An application filed late in 2023 was successful in garnering the funds.
The school board approved of acceptance of the grant money this spring, and Tursi appreciates the support. “They’ve been approving upgrades for years,” he said. “When we have grant money available, we take full advantage of it.”
SAFE grants are ranked by New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management and submitted to the Public School Infrastructure Commission for consideration. The governor, in consultation with the PSI Commission, authorizes expenditures with approval of the fiscal committee of the general court and the executive council.
Awards cover 100% of eligible project costs, and the maximum award allotted to any one school is $100,000, unless approved by the governor and the commission.
The Shaker School District learned through its monthly meetings with the Department of Education that the SAFE grants were available.
