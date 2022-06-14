LACONIA — The Sachems’ boys’ lacrosse team picked up its fifth state title in the program’s history on Sunday, defeating Hopkinton, 12-10.
“We knew that it was going to be a difficult task to beat Hopkinton,” said head coach Steve McDonough.
Laconia jumped out early to an 8-3 lead, but Hopkinton was able to cut that lead down and the teams entered the fourth quarter with a score of 10-8. Laconia scored on its opening possession that quarter to make the score 11-8.
“After that,” said McDonough, “we had to weather a storm of Hopkinton offense as they possessed the ball for much of the quarter and made the score 11-10. Our defense, as they had all year, had our backs and was able to force some key turnovers and, ultimately, with about a minute to play, they forced a turnover that allowed our goalie, Cam Harriman, to throw a great clear that Evan Rollins was able to control and put home for the win.”
Cole Roy scored four goals for Laconia, followed by Carson Tucker with four goals and one assist; Evan Carignan, 2 goals 1a; Evan Rollins, 2 goals; Lucas Beane, 1 goal; and Cam Harriman, 1a.
Harriman led defense in net with 15 saves. Zach Whitney was phenomenal on the wing during face-offs and created a key turnover that led to the Lucas Beane goal. Jake Mello, Edgar Conroy, Cody Newman, Brody Rollins, and Keaton Beck were key in slowing down Hopkinton’s offense. McDonough said they had a gutsy effort from Tim Ausevich at the face-off as well.
The team ended the season with a 14-3 record and the 2022 Division 3 State Championship.
Laconia's first Division III boys' lacrosse title came in 2003, then again in '04 and '05. They next won the championship in 2016, making this year's title Laconia's fifth.
