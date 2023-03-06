LACONIA — The Laconia High School winter athletes are commencing a very successful winter sports season. The boys and girls basketball teams and the cheerleading team will all be competing deep into the postseason NHIAA tournament.

The boys basketball team is the No. 1 seed in the boys Division II bracket and have advanced to the semifinals against Pelham High School. They will play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Sanborn Regional High School. The Sachems drew a bye in the preliminary round and won in a dramatic overtime game against Merrimack Valley on Friday evening by a score of 61-57. The Laconia High School gymnasium was busting at the seams at full capacity with a high-energy crowd. The Sachems will face off against Pelham Tuesday coming off a 57-56 victory over the Pythons in Laconia on Feb. 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.