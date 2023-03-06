Laconia High School boys basketball team members are, from left in the rack row, Brady Stevens, Logan Sanchez, Keaton Beck, Caden Tucker, Sam Knowlton and Alex Marcano, and in the front row from left, Carson Tucker, Rowen Jones, Kayden Roberts, Finnian Mousseau and Matthew Robinson. (Courtesy photo)
Laconia High School girls basketball team members are, from left, Ashlynn DeLuca, Samantha Wylie, Sydnee Hahn, Renee Bergeron, Mekhia Burton, Macy Swormstedt, Madeline Mousseau, Mia Gumaa and Ava Noyes. (Courtesy photo)
The Laconia High School Sachems Spirit Squad, back row, from left, are Keirah Sanborn, Melanie Nadeau, Kaliegh Nedobity, Dakota Hurshman and Harmonie McNeil, and front row from left, Layla Patten, Lacey Linkkila, Jasmine Jenna and Aliyah Patten. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
Sachems Nation traveled to Hanover on Saturday to cheer on the Lady Sachems' win over the #4 seed Hanover Bears.
Sachems Nation packs the house during a boys basketball playoff game. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Laconia High School winter athletes are commencing a very successful winter sports season. The boys and girls basketball teams and the cheerleading team will all be competing deep into the postseason NHIAA tournament.
The boys basketball team is the No. 1 seed in the boys Division II bracket and have advanced to the semifinals against Pelham High School. They will play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Sanborn Regional High School. The Sachems drew a bye in the preliminary round and won in a dramatic overtime game against Merrimack Valley on Friday evening by a score of 61-57. The Laconia High School gymnasium was busting at the seams at full capacity with a high-energy crowd. The Sachems will face off against Pelham Tuesday coming off a 57-56 victory over the Pythons in Laconia on Feb. 13.
The girls basketball team has taken a different path. As the No. 5 seed they opened at home with the John Stark Generals where they cruised to a 59-44 victory in the preliminary round. On Saturday, the Lady Sachems traveled to Hanover to upset the No. 4 seed Hanover Bears. They took an early lead and stayed in control for all 32 minutes for a 55-47 victory to move them into the semifinals versus No. 1 seed Bow High School on Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the neutral site of Sanborn Regional High School.
After a hiatus the Sachems Spirit Squad reassembled with a club team last year, and currently have a fully competitive NHIAA Division III team participating this year. In their first year back, they needed to qualify in the top five spots out of the nine D-III teams and placed fourth to go onto the state tournament at Pinkerton Academy Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
