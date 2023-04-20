LACONIA — Three members of the city's school community are being honored with awards. School board member Nick Grenon is the Lakes Region winner of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association’s “Champions for Children” program. Ella Tryon, a senior at Laconia High School and student representative on the school board, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the New Hampshire School Boards Association. Pleasant Street School custodian Eric Cardinal earned a spot as one of 12 finalists in the Custodians are Key contest of tech company Tennant.

School Board Chair Jennifer Anderson surprised Grenon when she announced his award at Tuesday's school board meeting. He is recognized both for his service both on the board and as a youth sports coach.

