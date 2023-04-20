Student school board representative and Laconia High School senior Ella Tryon was awarded a scholarship from the New Hampshire School Boards Association for her passion for civic engagement. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Three members of the city's school community are being honored with awards. School board member Nick Grenon is the Lakes Region winner of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association’s “Champions for Children” program. Ella Tryon, a senior at Laconia High School and student representative on the school board, was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the New Hampshire School Boards Association. Pleasant Street School custodian Eric Cardinal earned a spot as one of 12 finalists in the Custodians are Key contest of tech company Tennant.
School Board Chair Jennifer Anderson surprised Grenon when she announced his award at Tuesday's school board meeting. He is recognized both for his service both on the board and as a youth sports coach.
Champions for Children winners, one from each region in the state, “embody, through action, the guiding principles to champion efforts designed to successfully provide for the needs of all children. Their recognition reflects unique and special service above and beyond their normal duties,” Anderson said in her remarks. “It is important to Coach Grenon that every child in the league, no matter who he or she is, or what team they play on, regardless of ability, that all kids have a good experience and that all children have the potential to learn and grow.”
Anderson noted that Grenon, as both a basketball and soccer coach — sometimes for more than one team per season — is often requested by parents to coach their kids.
Grenon, who blushed with surprise when Anderson shared the honor, said after the meeting that he “just like[s] to help out kids in the community.” With children at the games, he said, he would attend to support them anyway — coaching allows him to support other kids, too.
The best parts of coaching, Grenon said, are helping kids at all proficiency levels to grow throughout a season.
“As the season goes on ... seeing those who are not as skilled develop, improve, is really, really a lot of fun,” Grenon said. “Then helping those kids who are more skilled work with those other, younger kids who aren't as skilled — it helps them learn that, as they help the others, it makes the team better. That’s really something that helps me drive to be a better coach.”
Grenon and other regional Champions for Children will be honored by the NHSAA at the Grappone Center in Concord on May 19.
Tryon first joined the school board at the start of this calendar year, when a state law requiring boards to have student members took effect. She and junior Nerma Krupic, both members of the student council, alternate weeks as nonvoting student voices on the board.
The New Hampshire School Boards Association awards five $2,000 scholarships each year to students who have served on a school board at a member district and who “have indicated a strong interest in civic service in public education or a related field.”
When she joined the board this winter, Tryon emphasized the importance of student voices grounding and informing the governance discussions of school boards. As her graduation draws near, she gave a full-throated recommendation for interested peers to volunteer for the student board seat.
“I would say definitely do it,” Tryon said. “I think it's so important to be in a meeting, especially when it's about you.”
Tryon will attend Boston’s Suffolk University next year with her eyes on a path in forensic psychology.
Anderson also noted at the meeting that Cardinal, Pleasant Street School day custodian, was selected as a finalist for Minnesota cleaning technology company Tennant’s Custodians are Key award, which highlights “the unsung heroes who go above and beyond their daily job duties to show students and staff they care,” according to Tennant’s website. Finalists each receive a $500 gift card, while the three winners, when named, earn $5,000 for themselves and $10,000 for their schools.
In her nomination of Cardinal for the award, teacher Rebekah Gonzalez described Cardinal as a blessing to the school because he “is generous with his time and talents.”
“Eric has many times over the years been a role model for students who are struggling. He talks with students and lets them help with tasks that make them feel important,” Gonzalez wrote, highlighting his participation in the school’s We Connect mentorship program. For staff, she continued, Cardinal is a trusted resource in school and even provides advice for personal repairs.
“If you need help, he's your man,” she said.
“Eric is one of the most amazing, kind, hard working people I know,” said Principal Elisa Guerriero in an email to The Daily Sun. “He volunteers on sports teams, Christmas Village, Boys Scouts and much more. ... He deserves this award for all the dedication and hard work he does both in and out of school.”
A press release from Tennant highlighted Cardinal’s community involvement, school pride and strong student relationships. Winners will be announced in May, according to the release, which noted that more than 1,400 nominations were submitted from across the U.S. and Canada.
