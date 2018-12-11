LACONIA — Pleasant Street School librarian Liz Rosenfeld and former youth basketball coach Bob Dassatti have won the 2018 Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award for outstanding service to young people in the Lakes Region.
On Monday night, Mayor Ed Engler presented the award, which was created by the City Council 31 years ago in memory of a police officer who “served the city and young people with uncommon devotion, dedication and distinction.”
Each year a committee made up of one city councilor, one member of the police department and one member of the School Board selects an individual to be recognized for the award based on nominations from members of the community.
Rosenfeld excels at her job, cultivating the interest of children in books, while donating her time to support young people.
Engler said she “has been a support system, a role model, good-hearted, spirited and someone to turn to and count on in times of need.
“Her dedication is outstanding and heartwarming to the community. She always takes time to get to know the individuals who walk into the library and helps them find the perfect book that they they can immerse themselves into.
“She has been instrumental in acquiring grants to help students explore their interests and works tirelessly to encourage them to participate in school activities."
Rosenfeld volunteers after school “to provide enrichment opportunities in a safe, supportive environment, teaching students about computers and robotics while also promoting confidence and healthy learning habits.”
She also acts as a mentor in programming to help young woman be strong, independent, confident and develop a sense of gratitude for the world around them.
Dassatti, a former School Board member, coached girls in the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League, “providing encouragement, teaching confidence, how to take responsibility and teaching confidence,” Engler said.
He helped start the Laconia Pride AAU program.
“This year's winner had a significant impact on countless young girls’ lives over the years, giving up many weekends,” Engler said. “His enthusiasm and dedication encouraged the girls to love the sport of basketball.
“Throughout the years, these qualities help mold them into the individuals they are today. Under his guidance, they learned passion, commitment, determination and how to always have each other's backs at a crucial time in their young lives.
“He taught them responsibility, the importance of being a member of a team and becoming a family together. They created memories that will last them the rest of their lives.”
He had a tremendous impact on his players, “often knowingly and unselfishly changing dozens of girls’ lives for the better.”
