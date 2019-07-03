LACONIA — Toni Desroches backed her husband’s full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck into a reverse-angle parking space on Beacon Street East near Belknap Mill on Wednesday, and said it was no big deal.
“I did it yesterday, too,” she said. “I have that big honkin’ red truck right there, so I mean some people might have an issue with it, but I think if you have a driver's license you should be able to back into spots. That's just my opinion.”
In reverse-angle parking, the motorist is supposed to signal, go slightly past an open space and then back in. City officials hatched the plan, based on a suggestion from Mayor Ed Engler, to slow down traffic, make Laconia more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly and create more all-day parking spots.
“I am personally tired of getting parking tickets,” said Desroches, who works in the Belknap Mill building. “So if this helps that issue, I’m all for it.”
Before she backed into the parking spot, she allowed a couple vehicles that were following her to pass on her left.
City Public Works Director Wes Anderson said trailing vehicles are actually supposed to wait and not pass a vehicle that is preparing to back into a space.
Workers re-striped Beacon Street East and West on Monday, reducing travel lanes from two to one and replacing some parallel parking spots with back-in angle spaces.
“It all seems to be going well,” Anderson said. “A lot of people have slowed down, which is what we wanted. This protects pedestrians and also helps people back up, too.”
Engler said he has not heard of any problems, either.
“It’s too early to declare success, but so far, so good.”
He acknowledged that some towns have had problems with reverse-angle parking, but others have found it to be useful. It is less likely to work in areas where traffic is particularly heavy.
The new parking scheme has created 32 new parking spots. City councilors say there is a need for new spots, particularly those that permit all-day parking.
City officials say another advantage of reverse-angle parking is that when it is time to leave, motorists can drive forward. In traditional angle parking, drivers have to back up into traffic when it is time to leave. Also, for people with children, when the car door opens, it essentially directs them to the sidewalk.
