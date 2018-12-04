The 2018 tax rate for the Town of Sanbornton has been set at $19.32 per thousand dollars of assessed property valuation.
Town Administrator Katie Ambrose stated, “With the 2018 revaluation, the assessed value of the town increased by 34.11 percent, which contributes to a decrease in the tax rate. The final tax rate is a $4.31, or 18.24 percent, reduction from the 2017 tax rate, which was $23.63. All portions of the rate decreased, with a $1.53 reduction in the Municipal portion from last year, a $.29 reduction in the County portion, a $1.98 reduction in Local Education and State Education was set $.51 lower than 2017.”
The 2018 tax rate breakdown is as follows:
Municipal: $7.46
Local Education: $8.83
State Education: $1.91
County: $1.12
