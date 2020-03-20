Following is a list we have compiled on local restaurants. Call to confirm in light of possible updates. Restaurants may update these listing by emailing news@laconiadailysun.com.
405 Pub & Grill
Laconia, 524-8405
Curbside, take-out, delivery.
Acoustic Lounge
Laconia, 930-6726
Closed “for the time being.”
Annie’s Café & Catering
Laconia, 524-6400
Curbside service for takeout customers who call ahead, pay by credit card and want food orders brought to the car.
Moultonborough, 253-1025
Brick Front Restaurant
Laconia, 524-0399
Open 4-7 p.m. for takeout and curbside delivery.
Broken Spoke Saloon
Laconia, 527-8116
Planning on takeout, starting Friday.
Delivery service.
Café Déjà Vu
Laconia, 524-7773
Offering take-out service.
Canoe Restaurant and Tavern
Center Harbor, 253-4762
Take out and curbside
Center Harbor Diner
Center Harbor, 253-9881
Take-out, and may do deliveries by this weekend.
D’Angelos
Laconia, 524-6300
Drive-thru, takeout
Ellacoya Barn and Grille
Gilford, 293-8700
Full menu takeout, including daily specials
El Jimador
Belmont, 527-8122
Takeout, deliver for now, curbside pickup
Faro’s Express
Laconia, 527-8700
Take-out and delivery service.
Fratello’s Ristorante Italiano
Laconia, 528-2022
Takeout and delivery, 4-8, Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 Friday and Saturday. Large “party-to-go” orders can be accommodated upon request with advance planning.
George’s Diner
Meredith, 279-8723
Doing take-out only. Still operating at normal hours.
Gilmanton Winery & Vineyard
Gilmanton, 267-8251
Restaurant is closed, but they still do wine sales and wine-tastings.
Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant
Meredith, 279-6212
Plans are still developing. Follow on Facebook or Instagram for updates. Call to confirm they are open.
Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits
Laconia, 524-1009
Take-out and delivery through GrubHub.
Hours 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Homestead Restaurant
Bristol, 744-2022
Take out, curbside pickup and limited delivery from 4-8 p.m.
Inn on Newfound Lake
Bridgewater, 744-9111
Take-out only.
Lakeside Deli and Grille
Meredith, 677-7132
Open for takeout 7 days a week, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lakeside Famous Roast Beef
Laconia, 528-0838
Drive-through window, take-out, delivery.
Local Eatery
Laconia, 527-8007
Takeout orders Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
Lyons Den Restaurant and Tavern
Gilford, 293-8833
Offering takeout, curbside, and delivery of the full menu, including beer and wine.
McDonald’s
Laconia, 524-9394
Drive-through and orders to go.
Mill Falls at the Lake
Meredith, 279-7006
All restaurants switching over to take-out.
The Mug Restaurant
Center Harbor, 279-8596
Closed. “The math to stay open with takeout service did not work out.”
My Coffee House
Laconia, 524-1348
Take-out only.
Myrna's Classic Cuisine
Laconia, 603-527-8144
Offering take-out and delivery. For now they are keeping their usual hours, but may have to cut back. Open 3-9 daily, closed on Sunday and Monday.
Ninety Nine Restaurant
Tilton, 286-4994
Curbside and To-Go services with a limited to-go only menu.
O's Steak and Seafood
Laconia, 524-9373
Offering curbside takeout with limited online menu.
Patrick’s Pub & Eatery
Gilford, 293-0841
Lunch and dinner takeout delivery to the parking lot for customers who call, pay ahead by credit card and phone when they’re waiting outside in the car.
Shooter’s Tavern
Belmont, 528-2444
Open regular hours for takeout and delivery.
South End Pizza & Seafood
Laconia, 524-9955
Specialize in takeout and delivery, including the delivery of fresh seafood. “Customers’ support has been awesome.”
Sunshine & Pa's
Meredith, 279-5280
Takeouts only
T-Bones & Cactus Jack’s
Laconia, 528-7800
Limited menu for T bones noon-8 p.m. seven days a week for takeout. Menu available at T-bones.com. Will bring it out to customers in the parking lot if they prefer.
Tilton House of Pizza
Tilton, 286-7181
Takeout service. “We’re not sure how we’re doing; we’ll know by the end of the week.”
Tilton Inn and Onions Pub & Restaurant
Tilton, 286-7774
Closed.
Union Diner
Laconia, 524-6744
Open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. for takeout Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 8-7 on Friday; and 8-11:30 on Sunday, serving breakfast only.
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
Tilton, 286-4079
Doing takeout and delivery within the mall; GrubHub delivery service available.
Water Street Café
Laconia, 524-4144
Take-out and delivery service.
Winni Grille at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites
Tilton, 524-1984
Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.