LACONIA — The City Council on Monday will vote on a resolution in favor of completing the public WOW Trail in place of train tracks in the railroad right-of-way between Franklin and Weirs Beach.
The resolution, authored by Mayor Ed Engler, also pledges that the City Council will “work cooperatively with representatives of neighboring communities to study what actions may be necessary to gain state and federal approval for the rail-to-trail project.”
Backers of extending the trail face multiple challenges, including opposition from some neighbors. Owners of a tourist train and a freight train don’t want the tracks pulled up.
A state law favors continued train use in active railroad corridors.The federal Surface Transportation Board would have to approve a state request to discontinue rail use of the corridor.
The resolution on the City Council agenda quotes from a study that found a completed 20-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail would generate additional visitor spending of more than $6 million annually.
The Alta Planning & Design study showed a 32:1 benefit-cost ratio for building the trail in place of the tracks, four times higher than putting it alongside the tracks. The rail-with-trail alternative is estimated to cost up to $18.9 million to build, compared to up to $5.2 million for trail without rail.
Allan Beetle, president of the WOW Trail organization, says safety concerns and the difficulty of accommodating both rail and trail in narrow sections of the state-owned train corridor argue against dual use, which would also put the trail closer to residences and require a fence.
There are more than 8 miles of completed WOW Trail and gaps of more than 10 miles.
Engler, who is on the WOW Trail Board of Directors, says chances are exceedingly small that the WOW Trail will ever be extended to The Weirs unless the railroad tracks are removed.
Some residents of gated communities between Lakeport and The Weirs don't like the idea of an extension.
They cite safety concerns with moving their boats across the trail to get to the waters of Paugus Bay. They have also complained about the potential for crime and violations of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.