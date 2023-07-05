MEREDITH — With downpours and thunderstorms rolling through the Lakes Region throughout the Independence Day long weekend, local organizers faced tough calls about whether they should cancel or postpone festivities — especially the holiday’s staple of firework displays.
Across the state, including in Laconia and Wolfeboro, pyrotechnic shows were postponed, and parades likewise canceled. Others, like Gilmanton, found windows of clear sky and continued with celebrations as planned.
Meredith — known for a high-impact firework display in the heart of its downtown, drawing crowds by land and by water from across the region — found itself in the latter category. Foreboding clouds with lightning flashes in the distance left Meredith Bay unscathed as they buzzed over Rumney and Sandwich.
Despite a lucky weather outcome, however, vague communication about changes to this year’s show left many in the audience dissatisfied.
A notice about the show from the town in June stated that, instead of the usual barge launch, the town’s fireworks would be “a land launch in Meredith Bay.” At 9 p.m. Tuesday, a still impressive, if distant, display appeared from the northern shore of the bay, lasting more than half an hour.
Town social media pages were flooded Tuesday night and Wednesday by residents and visitors alike who let fly their disgruntlement, complaining about a poor view of the show from downtown, where many attendees typically gather to watch. Posters were confused about whether the land-launched fireworks were the official town show or if Meredith’s display had been canceled without notice.
According to an interview with Town Manager Troy Brown Wednesday, Meredith was unable to secure a contract with a vendor and faced the possibility of having no fireworks at all.
Atlas, the company Meredith had long used for its show, was sold last fall, and “when we reached out [to new ownership], they’d already made other commitments,” Brown said. The search for a new vendor was similarly unsuccessful.
Learning of this, a private landowner, who Brown said wished to remain anonymous, approached the town. This resident was planning a sizable show of their own and offered to let the town piggyback on it, moving it up to 9 p.m. and making it an official town event. The coordination would even benefit the town, Brown said, because the land launch placed a smaller demand on permitting, safety precautions and emergency services.
“We expected a land launch over the bay area ... and you still would have a good viewing,” Brown said. “The feedback so far is that people were disappointed.”
When asked if the town communication ahead of the event had sufficiently described the changes and managed expectations about this year’s show, Brown said the town had been working to preserve the anonymity of the private resident.
“We understand their disappointment." However, he emphasized, “there would have been no show this year if not for the effort to coordinate” by the private landowner.
According to Brown, Meredith will work toward staging its traditional fireworks show again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.