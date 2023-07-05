MEREDITH — With downpours and thunderstorms rolling through the Lakes Region throughout the Independence Day long weekend, local organizers faced tough calls about whether they should cancel or postpone festivities — especially the holiday’s staple of firework displays. 

Across the state, including in Laconia and Wolfeboro, pyrotechnic shows were postponed, and parades likewise canceled. Others, like Gilmanton, found windows of clear sky and continued with celebrations as planned.

