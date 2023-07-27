NH Vintage Vinyl owner and operator Dan McLaughlin is organizing an August block party on Canal Street. Anyone interested in participating can call 603-527-8124. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Shine up your dancing shoes and tune up your air guitar, because city council gave a green light Monday night for a block party on Canal Street on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The block party, which required a temporary traffic order to close the street downtown, will go from 5 to 9 p.m., and will feature street performers, food trucks, vendors, a “live drum-off,” face painting for kids, an interactive art show, an '80s dance party at sundown, juices, mocktails and adult beverages and, yes, an air guitar competition.
NH Vintage Vinyl, located at the corner of Canal and Main streets, is organizing the party, which required approval from the city for the closure of the street, and for the ability for alcohol to be consumed on city property, within a designated area. Canal Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 19.
After a brief discussion, councilors unanimously approved the application, and praised the step of asking all of the Canal Street businesses for their support.
Dan McLaughlin, of NH Vintage Vinyl, said any local businesses or organizations interested in participating in the party should call 603-527-8124.
In other business conducted at the council meeting, a public hearing was held on a proposal to amend the city’s ordinance regarding sewers to make private communities responsible for the maintenance and repair of their own systems. After hearing criticism of the changes from several representatives of homeowners’ associations, including South Down and Long Bay, council voted to table the ordinance change for further study.
In the long-discussed question over who owns Pickerel Pond Road, council seemed ready to begin the process of formally accepting the roadway as a city-owned property. Focus in recent months had been on documentation that seemed, in one resident’s view, to prove that it became a public road more than two centuries ago. However, a review by legal experts concluded there was no way to determine the property described in those historical documents was the same roadway that exists today.
However, one bit of evidence is undeniable: the city purchased a piece of property on Pickerel Pond Road and has developed it as a water access and parking lot.
“We have behaved in such a way with Pickerel Pond, we’ve treated it as a public road,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said. “The idea that we would walk away seems inconsistent, incongruous to me.” He noted the road serves as a valuable means for traffic, including emergency vehicles, to go from Parade Road to Meredith Center Road, and the road surface is in need of repair. “We should be concerned with that,” he said.
After councilors, including Tony Felch (Ward 6) and Robert Soucy (Ward 2), indicated they would support the formal acceptance of the road, Hosmer asked that such an action be placed on a future council agenda.
The council voted to table a question regarding the cable service provider Breezeline, which has a contract expiring at the end of the year with a coalition of communities including Laconia. The telecommunications company is requesting a five-year extension, but the coalition is asking for a one-year extension. At issue, council discussed, is the wait times local customers are experiencing when they try to contact customer service.
There will no longer be parallel parking allowed on the southernmost leg of Academy Square — a street that encircles the Laconia District Courthouse — as vehicles parking on the side of the street can make it difficult or impossible for vehicles parked head-in on the opposite side of the street to reverse out of their spot.
“Why, all of a sudden, is this such a problem?” Felch asked.
“Thirty, 40 years ago, when I was going down there routinely, it was a problem then,” Councilor Bruce Cheney (Ward 1) said. Councilor Mark Haynes (Ward 4) said he was asked to look into it by a city law enforcement officer, and he toured the site with City Manager Kirk Beattie and Police Chief Matt Canfield. They all agreed the parking was problematic. Council agreed with the request to remove parallel parking for that stretch of the road.
The council unanimously approved the appointment of Louis Joseph, who had been an alternate to the Planning Board, to the role of regular voting member of the board. A seat on the board was made available after the resignation of Peter Brunette, who was reported to be moving out of the city.
City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.