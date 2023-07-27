Dan McLaughlin

NH Vintage Vinyl owner and operator Dan McLaughlin is organizing an August block party on Canal Street. Anyone interested in participating can call 603-527-8124. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Shine up your dancing shoes and tune up your air guitar, because city council gave a green light Monday night for a block party on Canal Street on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The block party, which required a temporary traffic order to close the street downtown, will go from 5 to 9 p.m., and will feature street performers, food trucks, vendors, a “live drum-off,” face painting for kids, an interactive art show, an '80s dance party at sundown, juices, mocktails and adult beverages and, yes, an air guitar competition.

