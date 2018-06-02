MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee on Transportation will meet on Wednesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Humiston Building, 103 Main St., in downtown Meredith. The entrance to the parking area is in the rear of the building, off 14 High St.
Agenda topics include identifying critical freight corridors in the Lakes Region for New Hampshire’s Statewide Freight Plan and continuing discussions on long-term transportation funding for local municipalities.
Regional agenda items include updates on the status of New Hampshire’s 2019-2028 Ten-Year Highway Plan and how we fit into it, as well as the latest on the Route 113/West Rattlesnake Mountain trailhead parking and road safety situation.
Members of the public who are concerned about any aspect of transportation are welcome to attend and comment.
The group will not meet during July and August, resuming its monthly meetings on Sept. 5.
For additional information, call 603-279-5337.
