PLYMOUTH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St., in Plymouth.
The committee will discuss several transportation issues, including updating planning commission’s Regional Transportation Plan, last published in 2015. The updated plan will be organized around the region’s major transportation corridors.
The purpose of a regional transportation plan is to provide a vision of the future and to serve as a source of information related to local and regional roads and bridges, rail, air, public transit, and alternate modes of transportation, including biking and walking.
Members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation are welcome to attend and provide comments.
For more information, contact the Lakes Region Planning Commission at 603-279-5337.
