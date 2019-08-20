MANCHESTER — With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
Upcoming blood drives include one at the Common Man Inn, 231 Main St., Plymouth, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 12:30-6 p.m.; InFocus Eyecare, 320 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 1-6 p.m.; Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road, Tilton, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1-6 p.m.; Moultonborough Police and Fire, Old Route 109A, Moultonborough, on Friday, Aug. 30, noon - 5 p.m.; and First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
The Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 by offering a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
