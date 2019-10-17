RANDOLPH — This Saturday at noon, Recycled Percussion will unveil a memorial to the Fallen Seven motorcyclists killed last June in an accident on Route 2.
The memorial, consisting of steel silhouettes of five motorcycles, will be placed just off the highway in an open field owned by the Mount Jefferson View Motel.
The motorcyclists were staying at the motel and had just left to go to the American Legion Post in Gorham when a truck hauling a trailer crossed into their lane, killing seven motorcyclists, riding on five motorcycles.
The motorcyclists were members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club, comprising Marine Corps veterans and family members.
After the accident, Justin Spencer and Ryan Vezina of the Manchester-based band Recycled Percussion spent 24 hours in a metal cage hoisted over Interstate 93, playing drums to raise money for a memorial to be dedicated to the fallen motorcyclists.
Wanting something special, the pair contacted Summit Metal Fabricators in Plaistow and the company agreed to take on the task. The result is a 4,000-pound, hand-painted memorial showing the motorcycles as if they were traveling down the highway.
Dewald Steinmann of the Mount Jefferson View Motel said members of the Jarheads were in contact all summer about the memorial. He said Tim Soucy of Summit Metal came to the motel a couple of weeks ago and picked out the spot for the memorial, which will sit on a large steel plate.
Steinmann said that, in picking a site, safety was a prime concern. He said he is hopeful that the groups eventually will put in a parking lot.
The memorial is separate from one planned by the Gorham American Legion Post 82. The post is negotiating with Randolph officials to place a granite memorial on a section of the Randolph Town Forest near the accident scene. The site is off Route 2 and would include a small parking area for four vehicles.
Killed in the accident were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Michael Ferrazi, 62, of Contoocook; Aaron Perry, 45, of Lee; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Edward and Joan Corr, both 58 of Lakeview, Mass.
The driver of the truck, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.
