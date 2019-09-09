LACONIA — Recycled Percussion has met all conditions required to hold an all-day concert and fireworks show on Sept. 21, clearing the way for an event that is expected to draw thousands of people to Lakeport Square.
Robert Mora, the city’s assistant planning director, said the group met a Monday deadline for working through a set of conditions, including providing a site plan that identifies vendor location, parking areas, security barriers and signage.
Parking will include an off-site location at Tavern 27 that will be served by shuttle buses running from 7 a.m. until the end of the event.
Mora said there is no firm number for how many people will show up for the free show, which will feature a stage on Union Avenue near Elm Street. More than 4,000 people can fit in that area.
The event is to begin at noon and end with the fireworks show.
The City Council approved a Union Avenue road closure request.
The band is transforming a former restaurant at 777 Union Avenue into a store called Chaos & Kindness, which is the name of the group's television show. The project is aimed at giving people experiences to show them that they can shape their future to be better than their present.
Also on Sept. 21, a blues festival is planned at The Weirs and the Laconia High School homecoming will be taking place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.