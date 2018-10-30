LACONIA — Police Chief Matt Canfield is warning the public to take precautions after five cars were stolen in the city last week.
Most of the thefts occurred when keys were left in the vehicle, he said Tuesday.
“People need to take the keys out of vehicles and lock the doors, even if they are parked in the driveway,” Canfield said. “This is a crime of opportunity.”
The cars weren’t particularly expensive. It appears that someone is entering vehicles looking for valuables, finding keys and deciding to take the car for a spin.
The thefts occurred on Sheridan, Spruce and Main streets, Anthony Drive and downtown in the city parking garage when the vehicle’s owner was in the Fit Focus athletic club.
In that case, the owner brought her keys into the club, but didn’t lock them away. When she left the club, she thought she had misplaced her keys and got a spare from home, only to discover the car was gone.
Two of the vehicles have been recovered, including one at Ahern State Park.
“We don’t know why they are stealing them,” Canfield said. “The one that was left at Ahern Park had all the doors open and the hood open. They built a campfire and there were beer cans all around it. It looked like the dome light was left on and that killed the battery.”
Canfield said there have been 44 stolen cars in the city to date this year, which is significantly higher than average. Eighteen of those cases are open, and the rest have been solved.
He said police take car theft seriously, process vehicles for fingerprints and DNA evidence and also review any available surveillance video.
