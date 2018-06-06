LACONIA — A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday regarding an attorney’s contention that prosecutors don’t have a case against a convicted sexual offender accused of having improper contact with children.
A probable cause hearing has been scheduled in Belknap County Superior Court for Alger Conger, charged with violating a state law that prohibits registered sex offenders from having unsupervised contacts with minors.
Probable cause hearings have become rare since 2016, when New Hampshire switched to the Felonies First program, which was designed to streamline and better manage the flow of felony cases, misdemeanors and violation-level charges from start to finish.
In her request for the hearing, Conger’s attorney, Allison Schwartz, stated that prosecutors lack sufficient evidence that her client knowingly undertook volunteer service involving the instruction and guidance of children.
“No one will state that Mr. Conger was alone with children. No one will say Conger was speaking with the group. No one will say Conger went with the group to deliver items around Laconia,” Schwartz wrote in her petition for the hearing. “Most will say he was simply observing, which does not constitute a crime.”
Conger, 80, of 1 Dixon St., in Laconia, is accused of having improper contract with youngsters who were working at the First United Methodist Church in Gilford to sort donated food that was being distributed to the poor.
Conger pleaded not guilty to the charge last month.
A police affidavit in support of Conger’s arrest stated he had organized a work party for a group of children to help them organize and distribute breakfast cereal and other food items that had been donated by church members.
Conger’s lawyer said prosecutors cannot show that her client undertook volunteer service for instructing and supervising children.
Conger was convicted in 2004 of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. He served 46 months in the State Prison.
