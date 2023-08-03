Country and gospel music legend Randy Travis will make an appearance at the Colonial Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 27, as part of the "Up Close and Personal with Randy Travis" show. Travis suffered a stroke in 2013, which left him unable to sing and play. Despite this setback, Travis and his wife Mary have toured the country with a cadre of talented cover artists to keep his music alive. Travis and Mary will be on stage listening to the covers live with the audience, as well as speaking on their journey over the past 10 years. (Courtesy photo/117 Entertainment)
Country and gospel music legend Randy Travis will make an appearance at the Colonial Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 27, as part of the "Up Close and Personal with Randy Travis" show. Travis suffered a stroke in 2013, which left him unable to sing and play. Despite this setback, Travis and his wife Mary have toured the country with a cadre of talented cover artists to keep his music alive. Travis and Mary will be on stage listening to the covers live with the audience, as well as speaking on their journey over the past 10 years.
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will host a country and gospel music legend for an unusual show. Randy Travis, along with his wife Mary, will present “Up Close and Personal with Randy Travis” on Sunday, Aug. 27. The show features a variety of Travis’ hits played by Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly, with an appearance by Randy and Mary onstage to speak with the audience.
Travis made his debut on the country music scene in 1985 after signing with Warner Brothers Records. Travis became known for his heartfelt, genuine and story-oriented songs. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.
A decade ago, Travis suffered from a stroke following a bout of viral cardiomyopathy that left him with aphasia, an injury that affects the brain’s communication centers. The news came as a massive blow to the Country Music Hall of Famer and his wife, but also kickstarted a new chapter and new mission for the couple.
“Early on, it’s very tough, when you come to the realization that things are not what they used to be, not going to be what they used to be. It's over time that it sets in,” said Mary in an interview. “Then there’s the question, 'Now what are you going to do?' Do you get bitter, or do you get better?”
The pair chose the latter, and started working on a way they could continue to share Randy’s music.
“After Randy’s stroke, he was unable to sing anymore. Just the request for his music was overwhelming. There was a tribute at the Bridgestone in Nashville in 2017 a few years after,” Mary recalled. “People were hungry for traditional country and just the voice of Randy Travis.
"We decided — we’re very faithful, we’re Christians — we knew that God would take care of us in some way, there’s nothing dished out in life that we can't handle.”
Mary and Randy, along with Randy’s longtime producer Kyle Lehning, started brainstorming, and eventually came across musician James Dupre to cover Randy’s songs for a new show.
“Randy was approached to do a movie where he was a dying country singer, and a younger singer comes along and ends up being his son played by James Dupre,” Mary said. “It was almost God's wings, one right after the other, as far as James was the one we need for the music of Randy.”
Mary went on to say the relationship between the two singers developed “into something special,” and now Dupre’s wife and daughter are basically part of the family.
Dupre won’t perform for this upcoming show, but Randy and Mary will speak to the challenges of the past 10 years, and to enjoy the music onstage with the audience.
In addition to keeping Randy’s tunes alive for the listening public, the Travises started the Randy Travis Foundation, a charity dedicated to raising awareness for viral cardiomyopathy and providing arts and music enrichment for children, according to the foundation’s website.
Although Mary did most of the talking for the interview, Randy was heard chuckling and speaking in the background as she relayed questions. When asked for his thoughts on the modern country music scene, Mary relayed: “It’s different, but there’s some great artists and vocals out there.
“Sometimes you wish there was a little more heart in it, story. When you take 'Three Wooden Crosses,' 'I Told You So,' you take those songs and it takes you to a place and time and person. So many people say ‘I remember exactly where I was when I heard that song.’”
As for the show this month, the pair said they’re quite excited to check out the city.
“Seeing the picture, the water, the mountains, the trees — that’s obviously something we don’t have in Texas,” Mary said. “It’s 110 here. Today is 79 so there is a lot of envy and jealousy going on, so we can’t wait to be there.”
Mary went on to say that Randy has been to New Hampshire in the past, but this August will be her first time in the Granite State. “I’ve been to every state around New Hampshire, but not New Hampshire,” Mary said. “I don’t know how I managed that.”
When asked about the future of country music, Mary relayed there are some modern artists worth paying attention to, such as George Strait.
“We just hope there’s a traditional country artist that sticks to his guns of traditional country,” Mary said. “George Strait is out there doing great music, it just took somebody who said, 'We’re here and gonna hang around awhile.' Randy did that, and it made all difference in the world. There'll be another one like that.”
