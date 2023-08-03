LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will host a country and gospel music legend for an unusual show. Randy Travis, along with his wife Mary, will present “Up Close and Personal with Randy Travis” on Sunday, Aug. 27. The show features a variety of Travis’ hits played by Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly, with an appearance by Randy and Mary onstage to speak with the audience.

Travis made his debut on the country music scene in 1985 after signing with Warner Brothers Records. Travis became known for his heartfelt, genuine and story-oriented songs. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.

